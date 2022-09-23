URC team news: Munster and Connacht recall big guns as they search for first win of the season

Keith Earls is back in the Munster XV. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Head coach Graham Rowntree has made eight changes to his Munster side for Sunday's trip to Rodney Parade to face the Dragons as a number of Ireland internationals return to action.

Keith Earls and Simon Zebo join Mike Haley in a new-look back three, while there are two more changes in the backline, with Dan Goggin starting at inside centre and Craig Casey in at scrum-half.

In the pack, Dave Kilcoyne and Stephen Archer start at prop, while Peter O'Mahony returns in the back row to captain the side.

There are also some serious reinforcements on the bench, with Tadhg Beirne, Conor Murray and Joey Carbery set for their first appearances of the campaign.

Connacht also welcome back some big names, with Mack Hansen, Jarrad Butler and Cian Prendergast among nine changes to the team to face the Stormers in Stellenbosch.

Denis Buckley, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Finlay Bealham make up an all-new front row, while Niall Murray comes into the second row with Prendergast and Butler slotting into the back row to make it six changes in the pack.

In the backline, Hansen starts on the wing, with Caolin Blade coming in at scrum-half and Oran McNulty at fullback.

Bundee Aki will make his season debut off the bench.

Meanwhile, Ulster have made seven changes for the trip to take on the Scarlets.

Andy Warwick and Rob Herring come into the front row, with Kieran Treadwell starting at lock and Nick Timoney returning to the back row. In the backline, John Cooney wears the nine jersey, while Michael Lowry and Aaron Sexton get the nod in the back three.

Munster: Mike Haley, Keith Earls, Malakai Fekitoa, Dan Goggin, Simon Zebo, Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony (c), Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Liam O’Connor, Keynan Knox, Edwin Edogbo, Tadhg Beirne, Paddy Patterson, Joey Carbery, Liam Coombes.

Connacht: Oran McNulty, John Porch, Byron Ralston, Tom Farrell, Mack Hansen, Conor Fitzgerald, Caolin Blade, Denis Buckley, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Finlay Bealham, Josh Murphy, Niall Murray, Cian Prendergast, Jarrad Butler, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Peter Dooley, Jack Aungier, Oisin Dowling, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Kieran Marmion, Bundee Aki, David Hawkshaw.

Ulster: Michael Lowry, Aaron Sexton, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, John Cooney; Andy Warwick, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor (Captain), Kieran Treadwell, Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Declan Moore, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Sam Carter, Sean Reffell, Dave Shanahan, Angus Curtis, Craig Gilroy.