URC team news: McCarthy in for Leinster debut, Munster make 11 changes and O’Halloran hits Connacht milestone

Leinster Academy second row Joe McCarthy is included in Leo Cullen’s starting line-up for the province’s United Rugby Championship clash with Cardiff at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday after a string of impressive recent All-Ireland League performances for Dublin University.

McCarthy, a former Blackrock College student, will be partnered on his first outing in the second row by Leinster Rugby appearances record-holder Devin Toner who extends his record to 272 games for the province.

Seán Cronin and Michael Ala'alatoa make up the front row ahead of McCarthy and Toner, Ed Byrne, while Rhys Ruddock, Will Connors and Scott Penny complete the pack.

Luke McGrath captains the side and will be partnered in the half-backs by Ross Byrne whose recent 19-point haul against Montpellier took him above 700 points in a blue jersey.

There's an all-Youths pathway pairing in the centre with Ciarán Frawley and Jamie Osborne manning the midfield.

After his man of the match performance against Bath last weekend, Jimmy O'Brien switches from the wing to full-back where he will be flanked by Adam Byrne and Rory O'Loughlin.

From the bench, Cullen can call on James Tracy, Peter Dooley, Vakh Abdaladze, Ross Molony, Max Deegan, Nick McCarthy, Harry Byrne and Tommy O'Brien.

Leinster team v Cardiff: Jimmy O'Brien; Adam Byrne, Jamie Osborne, Ciarán Frawley, Rory O'Loughlin; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath (C); Ed Byrne, Seán Cronin, Michael Ala'alatoa; Devin Toner, Joe McCarthy, Rhys Ruddock , Will Connors, Scott Penny

Replacements: James Tracy, Peter Dooley, Vakh Abdaladze, Ross Molony, Max Deegan, Nick McCarthy, Harry Byrne, Tommy O'Brien

Referee - Mike Adamson (SRU)

****

Jack O’Donoghue captains Munster for their game with Zebre after Johann van Graan made 11 changes to the side that defeated Wasps 45-7 last week.

Jean Kleyn keeps his place to start on his 100th Munster appearance. Jake Flannery starts at out-half for the first time on his fifth Munster appearance and winger Calvin Nash returns from an ankle injury for his first game since September.

Matt Gallagher, Nash and Shane Daly form the back three with a centre partnership of Dan Goggin and Liam Coombes while Neil Cronin and Flannery are in the half-backs.

Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Keynan Knox pack down in the front row with Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room.

O’Donoghue, John Hodnett and Jack O’Sullivan complete the starting XV.

Munster Rugby Academy trio Scott Buckley, Alex Kendellen and Paddy Patterson are among the replacements.

Munster team v Zebre: Matt Gallagher; Calvin Nash, Liam Coombes, Dan Goggin, Shane Daly; Jake Flannery, Neil Cronin; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), John Hodnett, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Thomas Ahern, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Chris Farrell.

****

Tiernan O’Halloran will become the fourth Connacht player to reach 200 caps when he lines out against Glasgow Warriors at The Sportsground on Saturday.

The Clifden native has been a mainstay in the squad ever since making his Connacht debut in October 2009 at the age of just 18. He joins John Muldoon, Michael Swift and Denis Buckley as the only players to reach the historic milestone.

Buckley himself will make a welcome return from a serious knee injury, with the prop among the replacements for what is due to be his first appearance of the season.

Jordan Duggan and Greg McGrath retain their places as starting props, with hooker Dave Heffernan alongside them in the front row. There’s a new look second row of Ultan Dillane and Leva Fifita, while Eoghan Masterson and Paul Boyle also come into the side in the back row. Jarrad Butler captains the team from openside flanker.

In the backs there’s a senior debut for Academy graduate Cathal Forde. The Galway native, who has signed a Pro contract from the beginning next season, starts at out-half with scrum-half Kieran Marmion alongside him.

The centre partnership is unchanged with Sammy Arnold alongside Tom Farrell, and there’s a start on the wing for another Academy graduate Diarmuid Kilgallen. Alex Wootton completes the side from the opposite wing.

Connacht team v Glasgow: Tiernan O’Halloran; Alex Wootton, Tom Farrell, Sammy Arnold , Diarmuid Kilgallen; Cathal Forde, Kieran Marmion; Jordan Duggan, Dave Heffernan, Greg McGrath; Ultan Dillane, Leva Fifita, Eoghan Masterson, Jarrad Butler (C), Paul Boyle

Replacements: Shane Delahunt , Denis Buckley, Tietie Tuimauga, Oisin Dowling, Sean Masterson, Colm Reilly, Shayne Bolton, Oran McNulty