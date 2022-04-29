Leinster’s Ciaran Frawley is tackled by Jack Aungier and Kieran Marmion of Connach

Leinster coach Leo Cullen has opted to rotate the squad that lost to Sharks last weekend for this week’s test against the Stormers, introducing many of the 31-man touring squad who haven’t yet featured.

Academy scrum-half Cormac Foley will be making his first start for the province on his fourth appearance, partnered in the half-backs by Ciarán Frawley.

Outside them in midfield, Rory O'Loughlin shifts from the wing to centre while Jamie Osborne holds on to the number 13 shirt.

Max O'Reilly comes in at full-back where he is flanked by Adam Byrne and fellow Academy man Rob Russell.

Up front, John McKee and Thomas Clarkson remain where they are joined by Ed Byrne in the loosehead position.

Fresh from making his debut last week, Brian Deeny stays in the second row alongside Josh Murphy.

Rhys Ruddock captains the side from No 8 with Alex Soroka and Scott Penny completing the back row.

Michael Milne is named among the replacements as he hopes to make his first appearance of the season after recovering from injury.

There's another opportunity for hooker Lee Barron from the bench, one of three players to make his debut against Sharks last weekend. Flanker Seán O'Brien is also set to make his first appearance of the season from the bench.

The coaching team will also be able to call upon Vakh Abdaladze, Jack Dunne, Nick McCarthy, Harry Byrne and Martin Moloney.

Stormers have made three changes as they seek to continue their impressive run.

Warrick Gelant starts at fullback, with Damian Willemse shifting to inside centre in place of Rikus Pretorius who is ruled out due to concussion.

Deon Fourie returns from injury to take his place on the side of the scrum, while the only other change to the starting line-up sees JJ Kotze at hooker in place of the injured Scarra Ntubeni, with Wilmar Arnoldi set to make his DHL Stormers debut from the replacements bench.

Also among the replacements is experienced centre Juan de Jongh, who is one of four players in the matchday squad with over 100 DHL Stormers caps.

Meanwhile, Scrum-half Caolin Blade captains a Connacht side seeking to become the first to complete a clean sweep of wins against South African sides, and the first to win twice on South African soil as they seek to build on last weekend’s win against the Lions.

Bundee Aki and Paul Boyle miss out through injury in a side showing six changes from the one that beat the Lions last week, with Finlay Bealham, Gavin Thornbury, Leva Fifita, Conor Oliver, Conor Fitzgerald and Tom Farrell all brought into the starting XV.

Bealham forms an experienced front row with Denis Buckley and Dave Heffernan, while Jarrad Butler captains the side from number 8 with Cian Prendergast at blindside flanker.

It’s an historic game for Monivea scrum-half Blade who reaches 150 appearances for the club, while Tom Daly partners Farrell at centre.

The back three is unchanged so Mack Hansen again starts at full-back with wingers Alex Wootton and John Porch for company.

“Beating all four South African teams would be a tremendous achievement but we’re full aware we’ve a significant task ahead of us tomorrow,” said coach Andy Friend.

“The Sharks have named a side full of Springbok internationals and will have a large and passionate fanbase behind them in Durban.

“That said, the group has taken huge confidence from the win in Johannesburg and the atmosphere around the camp all week has been really positive.”

Sharks’ coach Sean Everitt rewards the side that beat Leinster by showing complete faith in their abilities, with the good fortune of no injury issues to hamper continuity in team selection.

Connacht have won their last two URC matches, both away from home, at Benetton and at the Lions but have not won three in succession in the tournament since February 2021.

They have lost just one of their last four away games in the Championship, the 8-56 tonking at Edinburgh in March and have won their last nine fixtures against South African opponents since Cheetahs beat them by a solitary point in Bloemfontein in March 2018.

Ulster’s task in Edinburgh has been boosted by the return of Billy Burns from concussion, allowing Dan McFarland to ditch last week’s failed experiment which saw Mike Lowry start at ten while John Cooney is benched.

Lowry returns to full-back, joining wingers Rob Baloucoune and Ethan McIlroy. The midfield duo of Stuart McCloskey and James Hume have been retained. Burns returns from injury to start at out-half, alongside Nathan Doak at scrum-half.

Tighthead prop Gareth Milasinovich comes into the front row to pack down with Andrew Warwick at loosehead and Rob Herring at hooker.

Iain Henderson will skipper the Ulster men and is joined by Kieran Treadwell in the engine room.

Marcus Rea and Duane Vermeulen return to the side at blindside and Number Eight, with Nick Timoney making a positional switch to openside flanker.

Brad Roberts, Eric O’Sullivan, Ross Kane, Alan O’Connor and Matty Rea make up the forward replacements, while John Cooney, Stewart Moore, Rob Lyttle provide the back line cover from the bench.

For Edinburgh, Scotland internationals Luke Crosbie (back-row) and Damien Hoyland (wing) are once again fit and start, while tighthead prop WP Nel returns up front after serving a two-game suspension.

Internationals Stuart McInally (hooker), Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Hodgson (both locks), Magnus Bradbury (number 8), Ben Vellacott (scrum-half), James Lang (centre) and Emiliano Boffelli (wing) all return.

With a record number of tickets already sold for the penultimate league fixture of the season, the match is set to be the club’s first sell out at DAM Health Stadium with only a handful of places now available in the 7,774 capacity ground.

Stormers - W Gelant; S Senatla, R Nel, D Willemse, L Zas; M Libbok, H Jantjies; s Kitshoff capt, JJ Kotze, F Malherbe, A Smith, M Orie, D Fourie, H Dayimani, E Roos.

Reps - W Arnoldi, B Harris, N Fouche, S Moerat, J Pokomela, B-J Dixon, P de Wet, J de Jongh.

Leinster – M O’Reilly; A Byrne, J Osborne, R O’Loughlin, R Russell; C Frawley, C Foley; E Byrne, J McKee, T Clarkson, B Deeny, J Murphy, A Soroka, S Penny, R Ruddock capt.

Reps - L Barron, M Milne, V Abdaladze, J Dunne, S O’Brien, N McCarthy, H Byrne, M Moloney.

Referee – Craig Evans (WRU)

Stormers v Leinster, DHL Stadium, Cape Town, 6.15pm

Sharks – A Fassi; W Kok, B Tapuai, M Louw, M Mapimpi; C Bosch, J Hendrikse; O Niche, B Mbonambi, T du Toit capt, L Roets, G Grobler, S Kolisi, H Venter, P Buthelezi.

Reps: K van Vuuren, N Mchunu, K Mchunu, R Hugo, J Labuschagne, S Notshe, G Williams, B Chamberlain.

Connacht – M Hansen; J Porch, T Farrell, T Daly, A Wooton; C Fitzgerald, C Blade, D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham, G Thornbury, L Fifita, C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler.

Reps – D Tierney-Martin, J Butler, J Duggan, J Aungier, N Murray, O Dowling, K Marmion, J Carty, T O’Halloran.

Referee – Mike Adamson (SRU)

Sharks v Connacht, Kings Park, Durban, 4.05pm

Edinburgh – J van der Walt; D Hoyland, M Bennett, J Lang, E Boffelli; B Kinghorn capt, B Vellacott; P Schoeman, S McInally, WP Nel, J Hodgson, L Crosbie, H Watson, M Bradbury.

Reps – D Cherry, H Courtney, L_R Atalifo, P Phillips, B Muncaster, H Pyrgos, C Dean, M Currie.

Ulster – M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, E McIlroy; B Burns, N Doak; A Warwick, R Herring, G Milasinovich, K Treadwell, I Henderson capt, Marcus Rea, N Timoney, D Vermeulen.

Reps - B Roberts, E O’Sullivan, R Kane, A O’Connor, Matty Rea, J Cooney, S Moore, R Lyttle.

Referee – Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

Edinburgh v Ulster, DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh, 7.35pm