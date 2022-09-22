URC team news: Ciarán Frawley surprise inclusion at 10 as internationals return for Leinster

Ciaran Frawley is a surprise inclusion in one of 11 changes to the Leinster XV that will face Benetton at the RDS on Friday.

The out-half is named despite his upcoming departure with the Emerging Ireland squad that is due to meet in Dublin the same day before leaving on their South African tour.

With Leo Cullen able to call on a number of the Irish players that won a first ever series in New Zealand during the summer, the Leinster boss has made a number of changes to the 23 that accounted for Zebre last weekend in their season-opener in Parma.

Garry Ringrose starts alongside Robbie Henshaw.in the centre and the former will captain the side.

Jimmy O'Brien, Jordan Larmour and Dave Kearney are named as the back three, with Luke McGrath and Ciarán Frawley the half backs.

Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Michael Ala'alatoa are selected in the front row of the pack, while James Ryan partners South African lock Jason Jenkins for the first time behind them.

It’s all change in the back row, with Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris picked.

Cian Healy is named on the bench and will win his 250th cap if brought on.

Leinster: Jimmy O'Brien; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose (capt), Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney; Ciarán Frawley, Luke McGrath; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Michael Ala'alatoa; Jason Jenkins, James Ryan; Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Ed Byrne, Cian Healy, Ross Molony, Will Connors, Cormac Foley, Ross Byrne, Charlie Ngatai