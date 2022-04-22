URC team news: Brian Deeny and John McKee set for Leinster bows while Connacht make seven changes in South Africa

Leinster Academy pair Brian Deeny and John McKee are set to make their debuts for the province in the Durban clash against Sharks tomorrow with Deeny named at lock while McKee is selected on the bench.

Deeny began his rugby journey at Wexford Wanderers before moving to Clontarf and has also featured for the Irish U-20 side.

Belfast native McKee captained Campbell College to an Ulster Schools Cup in 2018 before enrolling in UCD. He has also captained Ireland at underage level and currently plays his club rugby with Old Belvedere.

Rhys Ruddock leads the side from the familiar back row of himself, Scott Penny and Max Deegan.

Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Thomas Clarkson make up the front row while Deeny is joined by Jack Dunne in the second row.

In the backs, Chris Cosgrave, a debutant against Connacht last month, lines out at full-back, making his first start for the province.

The remainder of the back three consists of Tommy O'Brien on the right wing with Rory O'Loughlin on the left.

Ciarán Frawley and Jamie Osborne pair up in midfield while Nick McCarthy is alongside Harry Byrne in the half-backs. It's Byrne's first appearance since picking up an injury against Benetton in early March.

As well as hooker McKee, the replacements bench consists of Peter Dooley, Michael Ala'alatoa, Josh Murphy, Alex Soroka, Cormac Foley, David Hawkshaw and Martin Moloney.

Sixth-placed Sharks shave kept changes to a minimum for the Durban encounter,

Springbok fullback Aphelele Fassi makes a welcome return after a long injury lay-off. He replaces Anthony Volmink, who started in the No 15 jersey in the 37-10 home win over the Lions on April 9.

The only other change to the match-day 23 is rotational, where lock Le Roux Roets partners Gerbrandt Grobler, who had a spell with Munster overshadowed by a previous doping ban, as Reniel Hugo moves to the bench.

Bok prop Thomas du Toit, another ex-Munster man, continues to lead the Sharks, with national skipper Siya Kolisi serving as vice-captain.

Also in South Africa, Connacht make seven changes from the chastening Champions Cup exit to Leinster as they begin the desperate chase to keep alive their flickering hopes of making the URC play-offs.

Andy Friend’s side have won nine successive game against South African side but few are expecting that run to continue in the next fortnight although the clash against the Lions in Johannesburg is winnable.

Two of chose changes are in the backs where Alex Wootton and Tom Daly come into the side.

Daly starts at inside-centre with Bundee Aki moving to 13, while Alex Wootton forms an exciting back three on the wing alongside John Porch and Mack Hansen who moves to full-back.

Caolin Blade and captain Jack Carty are retained at 9 and 10 respectively.

In the front row there are starts for props Denis Buckley and Jack Aungier alongside hooker Dave Heffernan, while there’s a new-look second row of Oisín Dowling and Niall Murray. The final change sees the return of Paul Boyle at number eight, while Jarrad Butler and Cian Prendergast are on the flanks.

"We’ve had a really good week so far in South Africa, and while the disappointment of last week still lingers, there’s still a great sense of optimism in the group that we can finish these last few games on a high,” says Friend.

“Tomorrow’s game brings additional challenges like the altitude, and the results so far have shown how difficult it is for European teams to get a win down here.

“The Lions have a strong scrum and pacey wingers so it’s up to us to not give them any footholds in the game, and take our chances when we get them."

Inspirational captain Burger Odendaal will don the number 12 jersey at the Emirates Airline Park.

Burger comes back to lead a fairly settled match 23, who will look to add to their impressive home record against overseas opponents in the tournament.

Earlier this week, backline, attack and skills mentor, Ricardo Laubscher emphasized the need for his group of players to bounce back in what is his team’s penultimate home game in the competition.

“The big thing for us now is to bounce back and it all starts with Connacht on Saturday,” a determined Laubscher commented.

“Key for us at this stage of the competition is to do well in our upcoming two games at home before we play Dragons away in our final fixture next month.”

The former Springbok fullback believes Connacht will come to Emirates Airline Park aiming for a positive result as they look to build on their win record against South African opposition in the URC thus far.

“Connacht are a very good side, who play for each other and carry quite a bit of belief in how they do things,” he commented.

“We will need to find ways of breaking them down and one way we believe we can achieve that, is by playing to our strengths which we’ve executed quite well in previous weeks,” he concluded.

Carlu Sadie and Jaco Visagie are expected to offer experience and impact off the bench, with Andre Warner covering the halfback position.

Sharks - A Fassi; W Kok, B Tapuai, M Louw, M Mapimpi; C Bosch, J Hendrikse; o Niche, B Mbonambi, T du Toit capt, L Roets, G Grobler, S Kolisi, H Venter, P Buthelezi.

Reps - K van Vuuren, N Mchunu, K Mchunu, R Hugo, J Labuschagne, S Notshe, G Williams, B Chamberlain.

Leinster – C Cosgrave; T O’Brien, J Osborne, C Frawley, R O’Loughlin; H Byrne, N McCarthy; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Clarkson, B Deeny, J Dunne, R Ruddock capt, S Penny, M Deegan.

Reps – J McKee, P Dooley, M Ala'alatoa, J Murphy, A Soroka, C Foley, D Hawkshaw, M Moloney.

Referee - Nika Amashukeli (GRU)

****

Lions – Q Horn; R Maxwane, W Simelane, B Odendaal (capt, E van der Merwe; J Hendrikse, M van den Berg; s Sithole, PJ Botha, R Dreyer, R Schoeman, R Nothangel, F Horn, V Tshituka, E Tshituka.

Reps - J Visagie, JP Smith, C Sadie, R Venter, S Sangweni, A Warner, M Rass, T Swanepoel.

Connacht – M Hansen; J Porch, B Aki, T Daly, A Wooton; J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, D Heffernan, J Aungier, O Dowling, N Murray, C Prendergast, J Butler, P Boyle.

Reps – D Tierney-Martin, J Duggan, G McGrath, L Fifita, C Oliver, K Marmion, C Fitzgerald, S Bolton.

Referee – Craig Evans (WRU)



