URC organisers left red-faced by TikTok blunder as league apologises to Cardiff’s Aled Summerhill

THE United Rugby Championship has apologised to Cardiff player Aled Summerhill and has terminated its relationship with the company it used to update its TikTok account over a post making fun of a head injury suffered by the player in a recent match.

The league has been forced into action after its official account posted a video of the winger being knocked out while tackling an opposition player during the Welsh side's defeat to the Lions in Johannesburg two weeks' ago.

As he hit the ground, an animation of the 'Zzzz' appears from the concussed Summerhill's head on the video which has subsequently been removed.

The player himself took to social media to highlight the post, writing: "Really didn’t think head injuries were something to joke about with all that’s going on with it within the sport, there we are then @URCOfficial "

Chief executive Martin Anayi responded to Summerhill last night saying the post "should never have gone up" and the league has followed up with a statement to say that it has taken the decision to end its relationship with the agency and apologise to Summerhill.

"The United Rugby Championship has apologised to Aled Summerhill of Cardiff Rugby after a social media post focusing on an incident that led to a concussive injury was posted to our official TikTok account," the statement read.

"Injuries, and in particular head injuries, are always a serious matter requiring sensitivity and this post was in contravention of the URC’s values and editorial guidelines.

"The oversight processes around publishing to our official channels have rigorous protocols but in this instance unfortunately they were not followed as a result of an individual error. The post has been removed and actions have been taken to ensure this never occurs again.

"As a professional rugby union competition the URC applies the Head Injury Assessment processes, which are set out by World Rugby. Alongside our clubs and unions, the URC takes the physical wellbeing of players extremely seriously and this is always of the highest priority.

"Over recent seasons the URC has facilitated a number of trials and used medical technology to allow medical personnel to identify injuries in real time in order to improve player welfare. Such examples are the Hawk-Eye medical surveillance technology implemented at league games since 2017, trials of gum shields tht relay data on head collisions and the trial of Eye Guide – an eye tracking technology aimed at diagnosing concussive injuries.

"The URC would like to extend its apology to Aled’s family, friends, team-mates, his club and anyone else who rightly found the relevant post to be inappropriate. The URC has investigated the events that led to this post with the content agency contracted to post to the URC TikTok account and as a result the supplier’s relationship with URC has been terminated."

The incident comes amidst a renewed focus on player welfare, with the International Rugby Players body contacting the Six Nations to raise its concerns about a number of head injuries in the recent tournament.

Rugby's disciplinary processes have also been under scrutiny, in particular the length of bans handed down to England's Charlie Ewels and Bulls hooker Bismarck du Plessie after red cards against Ireland and Munster.