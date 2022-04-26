URC chiefs commit to explore option of women’s competition ‘sooner rather than later’

URC chiefs will look into rolling out a women's league

URC chiefs are committed to exploring a women’s competition “sooner rather than later”.

However, CEO Martin Anayi insisted Unions would have to be on board with the plans.

The IRFU have yet to develop firm structures for the sport in this country while there has been no confirmation yet whether their 15s players may enjoy contracted status like their Sevens’ players.

“I was speaking about that to stakeholders yesterday,” said Anayi.

“Over half of our employees are women and we asked them what they wanted and a competition for women was in the top three answers from everyone.

“It’s not just about the market, it just feels like we should have a women’s competition. We’re only a competition organiser so we asked the Unions because they pay the players.

“And we have seen what they have done in England with Premier XVs.

“We’ve spoken to World Rugby because they have a competition coming on stream and we have also spoken to Ben Morel in the Women’s Six Nations.

“And we feel the URC can play a part in the Women’s Six Nations and how that can get stronger. We want to be a part of that.

“There are a number of issues. Is it 16 teams? Do we get it going sooner rather than later? Yes, we should.

“We do have women’s teams in Ireland bit it’s hit and miss elsewhere. There is a will but the Unions must be involved and we’re exploring how that comes about.”