URC appoints South African Tappe Henning as referees chief

SOUTH AFRICAN Tappe Henning has been appointed as the Head of Match Officials for the United Rugby Championship filling the vacancy left by Greg Garner who departed last summer.

Henning comes to the role with plenty of experience, having held the position of Referee's Commissioner with Scottish Rugby and South African rugby in the last decade.

Prior to that, he was an international referee who was involved in the 1999 World Cup.

His job is a key part of the league's infrastructure, with officiating a controversial topic amongst coaches and fans in a tournament that spans hemispheres.

That brings its challenges in terms of interpretation, while each union has its own referees' manager which adds another layer of complexity to the role.

“I am extremely excited about the cross-hemisphere competition of the United Rugby Championship and the goal of bringing together north and south to create a collaborative approach which will encourage positive play," Henning said.

“With so many differing styles of play in the URC it will require a big effort from myself, our match officials, the clubs and their coaches to mutually agree on our core principals so everyone knows what to expect.

"With a partnership based on mutual respect towards the different rugby cultures and playing styles – coaches and match officials can work towards a product that will be unique to the rugby world.”