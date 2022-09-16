Leinster have handed a debut to summer signings Jason Jenkins and Charlie Ngatai in their United Rugby Championship opener against Zebre at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi (KO 1pm Irish time - LIVE on RTÉ, Premier Sports and URC TV).

Rhys Ruddock captains the side from the back row where he's alongside Scott Penny and Max Deegan while Rónan Kelleher returns in the front row with Ed Byrne and Michael Ala'alatoa either side of him while Ross Molony joins Jenkins at lock.

Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne make up the half-backs with the other debutant, Ngatai, joining Jamie Osborne, now promoted from the Academy, in midfield.

Dave Kearney is back from injury for the new campaign and he's selected on the left wing with Academy duo Rob Russell and Max O'Reilly completing the back three.

There's also a welcome return from injury for Will Connors who takes his place among the replacements.

Leinster Rugby team to face Zebre Parma (appearances in brackets):

Leinster: Max O'Reilly, Rob Russell, Jamie Osborne, Charlie Ngatai, Dave Kearney, Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath, Ed Byrne, Rónan Kelleher, Michael Ala'alatoa, Ross Molony, Jason Jenkins, Rhys Ruddock (CAPT), Scott Penny, Max Deegan

Replacements: John McKee, Michael Milne, Vakhtang Abdaladze, Brian Deeny, Alex Soroka, Nick McCarthy, Ciarán Frawley, Will Connors

Zebre Parma: Richard Kriel, Pierre Bruno, Erich Cronjé, Enrico Lucchin, Simone Gesi, Tiff Eden, Chris Cook, Paolo Buonfiglio, Jacques Du Toit, Matteo Nocera, David Sisi (CAPT), Leonard Krumov, Luca Andreani, MJ Pelser, Taina Fox-Matamua

Replacements: Luca Bigi, Juan Pitinari, Muhamed Hasa, Joshua Furno, Guido Volpi, Alessandro Fusco, Franco Smith Jr, Jacopo Trulla

Cardiff Rugby v Munster

Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff – KO 15.05 IRE & UK / 16.05 ITA & SA

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU, 63rd league game)

AR 1: Ben Breakspear (WRU) AR 2: Mike English (WRU)

TMO: Sam Grove-White (SRU)

Live on: BBC Wales, RTÉ, Premier Sports, SuperSport & URC.tv

Cardiff Rugby: Liam Williams; Owen Lane, Rey Lee-Lo, Max Llewellyn, Josh Adams; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Rhys Carré, Kristian Dacey, Dillon Lewis, Josh Turnbull (CAPT.), Seb Davies, James Botham, Thomas Young, Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: Liam Belcher, Rhys Barratt, Dmitri Arhip, Matthew Screech, Lopeti Timani, Lloyd Williams, Rhys Priestland, Uilisi Halaholo

Munster: Shane Daly, Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Malakai Fekitoa, Liam Coombes, Ben Healy, Paddy Patterson, Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, Keynan Knox, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O'Donoghue (CAPT), Alex Kendellen, Jack O'Sullivan.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Dave Kilcoyne, Roman Salanoa, Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Neil Cronin, Jack Crowley, Rory Scannell

Connacht v Ulster, Saturday September 17



Kingspan Stadium, Belfast – KO 19.35 IRE & UK / 20.35 ITA & SA

Referee: Eoghan Cross (IRFU, 2nd league game)

AR 1: Chris Busby (IRFU) AR 2: Andrew Cole (IRFU)

TMO: Leo Colgan (IRFU)

Live on: BBC NI, TG4, Premier Sports, SuperSport & URC.tv



Gavin Thornbury will captain Connacht for the first time in Saturday’s opener against Ulster at Kingspan Stadium (k/o 7.35pm).

Peter Dooley, Josh Murphy and Byron Ralston will all make their debuts while fellow new signings Shamus Hurley-Langton and David Hawkshaw are on the bench.

Ulster: Stewart Moore, Rob Baloucoune, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, Nathan Doak Eric O’Sullivan, Tom Stewart, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor (CAPT), Sam Carter, Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, David McCann

Replacements: John Andrew, Callum Reid, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Cormac Izuchukwu, Jordi Murphy, David Shanahan, Angus Curtis, and Aaron Sexton

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran, Byron Ralston, Tom Farrell, Tom Daly, John Porch, Conor Fitzgerald, Kieran Marmion, Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan, Jack Aungier, Gavin Thornbury (CAPT), Leva Fifita, Josh Murphy, Conor Oliver, Paul Boyle

Replacements: . Dylan Tierney-Martin, Denis Buckley, Sam Illo, Niall Murray, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Caolin Blade, David Hawkshaw, Oran McNulty