United Rugby Championship team news: Harry Byrne gets his chance with Sexton on bench while Munster make wholesale changes

Harry Byrne gets chance to shine with Johnny Sexton in reserve against Zebre

Leo Cullen has handed Harry Byrne his first start of the season in tomorrow’s lunch-time clash with Zebre at the RDS.

After struggling past Dragons last Sunday, Leinster have rung the changes for the game with a number of their leading internationals given the weekend off.

Dan Leavy gets his first start since April on the blindside, with Rhys Ruddock deployed at No 8 and Scott Penny back at openside.

Up front, Sean Cronin joins Ed Byrne and Michael Ala’alatoa in the front-row, while Ryan Baird partners Devin Toner in the second-row.

Luke McGrath captains the side at scrum-half and partners Ireland international Byrne who takes over from his brother Ross in the No 10 shirt.

Johnny Sexton is in reserve if needed, while Nick McCarthy covers the No 9 slot.

In the centre, Ciarán Frawley partners the highly rated Jamie Osborne, with Adam Byrne and Jordan Larmour back after injury on the wings.

Jimmy O’Brien makes his first appearance of the season at full-back.

Ronan Kelleher is the first of Leinster’s Lions’ contingent to re-enter the fray on the bench, with Cian Healy continuing to cover tighthead prop and Peter Dooley covering the loose.

Ross Molony and Max Deegan provide back-row cover.

Leinster will be expected to continue their winning start to the season after beating the Bulls and the Dragons in their first two games.

Zebre, meanwhile, have made a poor start to the season, losing to the Lions and Ulster at home.

Leinster team to face Zebre: J O’Brien; A Byrne, J Osborne, C Frawley, J Larmour; H Byrne, L McGrath (capt); E Byrne, S Cronin, M Ala’alatoa; D Toner, R Baird; D Leavy, S Penny, R Ruddock. Reps: R Kelleher, P Dooley, C Healy, R Molony, M Deegan, N McCarthy, J Sexton, R Russell.

Jack O’Donoghue captains Munster and is one of four players retained along with Calvin Nash, Shane Daly and Fineen Wycherley as the province gamble on maintaining their winning start with heavy rotation in West Wales against a Scarlets side dripping with returning Lions’ stars (Parc Y Scarlets, 2pm).

Matt Gallagher, Liam Coombes and Neil Cronin make their first appearances of the season in the backline as Munster keep one eye on next week’s visit of Connacht to Thomond Park, as well as fulfilling IRFU stipulations on player management.

Ben Healy, Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer, Thomas Ahern, Chris Cloete and Jack O’Sullivan make their first starts of the new campaign.

Gallagher starts at full-back as Nash and Daly keep their places on either flank. Dan Goggin and Coombes partner up in the centres with Cronin and Healy in the half-backs.

Loughman, Barron and Archer pack down in the front row. Ahern and Wycherley start in the engine room as captain O’Donoghue, Cloete and O’Sullivan complete the starting XV.

Kevin O’Byrne, Josh Wycherley, Jack Crowley, Jack Daly and Greencore Munster Rugby Academy duo Alex Kendellen and Paddy Patterson are all in line to make their season debuts off the bench.

In injury news, Jason Jenkins sustained a thigh injury in training this week and is awaiting a scan.

Rowan Osborne is also unavailable having sustained a concussion and will follow the return-to-play protocols under the supervision of the medical department.

Keynan Knox has presented with a low-grade hip injury following last week’s win over Stormers which will be managed with the medical department.

Munster: Matt Gallagher; Calvin Nash, Liam Coombes, Dan Goggin, Shane Daly; Ben Healy, Neil Cronin; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Thomas Ahern, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Chris Cloete, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, RG Snyman, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Jack Daly.

Meanwhile, Connacht are naturally more conservative given their thinner resources, switching only three from the side that defeated the Bulls last weekend as they host the Dragons seeking a second successive five-pointer (Sportsground, 5.15pm).

Matthew Burke, Paul Boyle and Ben O’Donnell have been drafted into the starting XV for tomorrow URC meeting with the Dragons at The Sportsground (k/o 5.15pm).

It’s a first appearance of the season for O’Donnell, who forms an exciting back three with winger Mack Hansen and full-back Tiernan O’Halloran.

The remaining backs are unchanged for the third straight game.

Ballinrobe man Matthew Burke comes into the front row with Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham, while locks Oisin Dowling and Ultan Dillane also start together for the third week in a row.

The side is completed by flankers Cian Prendergast and captain Jarrad Butler, with Boyle wearing the number eight shirt.

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran (192)

14. Ben O’Donnell (6)

13. Tom Farrell (64)

12. Tom Daly (51)

11. Mack Hansen (2)

10. Jack Carty (161)

9. Kieran Marmion (189)

1. Matthew Burke (25)

2. Dave Heffernan (146)

3. Finlay Bealham (161)

4. Oisin Dowling (9)

5. Ultan Dillane (116)

6. Cian Prendergast (12)

7. Jarrad Butler (75) (C)

8. Paul Boyle (59)

16. Shane Delahunt (102)

17. Jordan Duggan (15)

18. Jack Aungier (15)

19. Leva Fifita (1)

20. Conor Oliver (22)

21. Caolin Blade (132)

22. Conor Fitzgerald (37)

23. Sammy Arnold (18)