Uncertainty continues around South African sides as opening Rainbow Cup fixtures confirmed

Leinster face Munster on the opening weekend of the Rainbow Cup. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The troubled Rainbow Cup appears set for kick-off after organisers released an initial fixture list although the South African sides have not yet received confirmation from relevant government and health authorities that they will be allowed to travel to the northern hemisphere.

Tournament organisers are believed to still be hopeful that the four new South African teams – the Bulls, Lions, Stormers, and Sharks – may be able to travel north for rounds four to six.

There were weekend reports that those plans had been shelved as they await a government exemption from the UK.

Pro14 Rugby has targeted several possible UK bases for the four South African teams and it’s understood they will continue to discuss the possibility with UK authorities over the coming days but for now the plans remain moot.

DHL Stormers and the Cell C Sharks will compete in the cup competition’s first game on Friday, April 23rd in the early time slot (18:00 UK / 19:00 RSA) and will then be followed by Ulster’s derby match with Connacht and Zebre’s trip to Edinburgh.

On Saturday lunchtime, Benetton Rugby will host Glasgow Warriors to start off a run of four matches which will see the Vodacom Bulls take on the Emirates Lions, Ospreys taking on Cardiff Blues and Leinster hosting Munster in a rematch of their Guinness PRO14 Final.

Dragons and Scarlets will finish off Round 1 on Sunday with a lunch time kick-off (13:00) at Rodney Parade.

All games will be available live across the Guinness PRO14 network of broadcasters: Premier Sports, Super Sport, eir Sport and DAZN with S4C and TG4 showing selected live free-to-air matches, deferred coverage and highlights throughout the Rainbow Cup.

Full kick-off details for the opening rounds of the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup are below. Confirmation for Rounds 4-6 will follow once PRO14 Rugby has received all necessary approvals and permissions from the relevant governments and health authorities for the South African teams to travel.

Round 1

Friday, April 23

DHL Stormers v Cell C Sharks – KO 18:00 UK / 19:00 RSA

Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport

Ulster v Connacht – KO 20:15

Kingspan Stadium, Belfast | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: 22:25 TG4

Edinburgh v Zebre Rugby Club – KO 20:15 UK / 21:15 ITA

BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports

Saturday, April 24

Benetton v Glasgow Warriors – KO 13:00 UK / 14:00 ITA

Stadio de Monigo, Treviso | Host Broadcaster: DAZN

Vodacom Bulls v Emirates Lions – KO 15:00 UK / 16:00 RSA

Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport

Ospreys v Cardiff Blues – KO 17:15

Liberty Stadium, Swansea | Host Broadcaster Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: 20:35 S4C

Leinster v Munster – KO 19:35

RDS Arena, Dublin | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport | Deferred Coverage: 21:45 TG4

Sunday, April 25

Dragons v Scarlets – KO 13:00

Rodney Parade, Newport | Host Broadcaster Premier Sports| Deferred Coverage: 16:00 S4C

Round 2

Friday, April 30

Cell C Sharks v Emirates Lions – KO KO 18:00 UK / 19:00 RSA

Jonsson Kings Park, Durban | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport

Saturday, May 1

DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls – KO 16:00 UK / 17:00 RSA

Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport

Friday, May 7

Zebre Rugby Club v Benetton – KO 18:00 UK / 19:00 ITA

Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma | Host Broadcaster: DAZN

Munster v Ulster – KO 20:15 UK

Thomond Park, Limerick | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport | Deferred Coverage: 22:30 TG4

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh – KO 20:15

Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports

Saturday, May 8

Connacht v Leinster – KO 19:35

The Sportsground, Galway | Host Broadcaster: TG4

Scarlets v Ospreys – KO 19:35

Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: S4C

Sunday, May 9

Cardiff Blues v Dragons – KO 13:00

Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: S4C

Round 3

Saturday, May 8

Emirates Lions v DHL Stormers – KO 15:00 UK / 16:00 RSA

Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport

Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks – KO 17:15 UK / 18:15 RSA

Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport

Friday, May 14

Munster v Connacht – KO 18:00

Thomond Park, Limerick | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport | Deferred Coverage: 20:30 TG4

Leinster v Ulster – KO 20:15

RDS Arena, Dublin | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport | Deferred Coverage: 22:30 TG4

Saturday, May 15

Scarlets v Cardiff Blues – TBC May 15/16

Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: S4C

Benetton v Zebre – KO 17:15 UK / 18:15 ITA

Stadio de Monigo, Treviso | Host Broadcaster: DAZN

Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors – KO 19:35

BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports

Sunday, May 16

Dragons v Ospreys – KO 13:00

Rodney Parade, Newport | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: S4C

Round 4: Weekend of May 29.

Round 5: Weekend of June 5.

Round 6: Weekend of June 12.

Final: Weekend of June 19.

Online Editors