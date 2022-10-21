The Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium, where Ulster were due to be playing this weekend (Pic: Getty)

Ulster's game with the Sharks in Durban tomorrow has been postponed after gastroenteritis bug left the northern province unable to field a team.

Dan McFarland's men were aiming to become the first URC side to sweep a double-header in South Africa since the league's rebrand last year but will now return home having played only one game.

Competition rules require a side to be able to name six front-rowers, three starters and three replacements. Ulster had ten in South Africa with them but one, tight-head Gareth Milasinovich, had already been ruled out through injury.

Crucially Ulster have not forfeited the game and it is now thought the league will explore the potential of rescheduling at a later date.

Glasgow Warriors’ game with the Lions has also been postponed after a similar outbreak in the Glaswegian’s squad.