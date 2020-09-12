Ulster's rise from 'basket case' to the edge of glory

Everyone within the club knew they were being set up for an inevitable fall, but that didn't stop the then CEO from doubling down on his outlandish claim that Ulster could become the biggest and best team in the world.

The delusions of grandeur were rife back in 2010 when Shane Logan came on board and five years later when he suggested Ulster were halfway to achieving their world dominance, he didn't do any favours for those who knew that they were still a seriously long way from even being the best team in the country.

In Logan's defence, he couldn't have predicted the storm that lay ahead, yet as soon as it arrived, he stepped down to signal the end of a reign which most of the locals were glad to see the back of.

The 2018 rape trial was an ugly affair from start to finish, and with the club having been dragged through the mud, it was a case of clearing out and starting fresh.

Just as it was off the pitch, the club was going through a major transitional period on it, as stalwarts like Tommy Bowe and Andrew Trimble were about to retire.

Gathered

The dark clouds that had gathered were a far cry from partying like it was 1999 when Ulster lifted the Heineken Cup, and the impact of Nevin Spence's tragic death in 2012 shouldn't be forgotten either.

All told, it was a torrid few years, but green shots have slowly emerged from the rubble. As Stephen Ferris succinctly put it, it was a period during which their former CEO "filled people's heads full of magic", but a healthy dose of realism was delivered from outside sources.

Brian O'Driscoll branding Ulster a "basket case" may have stung the organisation from top to bottom, but his assessment wasn't far wrong.

Coaches were coming and going. Results were poor, and opposition teams knew that Ulster had a soft underbelly and often didn't have the stomach for the fight.

That's what made last week's last-gasp win over Edinburgh all the more impressive, because it's doubtful that many previous Ulster teams would have managed to dig that deep and pull such a big result out of the fire. Ensuring it wasn't a once-off is now the challenge.

When you live in such an enclosed bubble, it often takes someone from the outside to deliver home truths.

Bill Johnston's Ulster career may not yet have taken off, but, according to Luke Marshall, the Tipperary native played a key role as soon as he arrived from Munster last year.

"He used the analogy that if you give an Ulster team the noose, they will hang themselves. Basically, if you give them a chance, they will roll over," Marshall said.

It doesn't get any more damning, especially coming from a young player in a new set-up. Johnston's searing honesty could have gone down like a lead balloon in previous eras, yet Ulster were ready to take a long, hard look in the mirror.

Cutting loose Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding, both of whom were found not guilty of rape charges, was the start of the clean slate. The aftermath of the controversial court case was messy and most coaches would have run a mile from the club.

Les Kiss ended his disappointing tenure before Jono Gibbes left a sour taste with the manner of his premature departure.

It called for a no-nonsense type of character and someone who was far removed from the shambles that had gone on. Enter Dan McFarland.

Even getting the former Connacht and Ireland U-20s assistant to Ravenhill was not without its problems, but Ulster eventually landed their man, and have reaped the rewards since.

At board level, new Scottish CEO Jonny Petrie has brought a sense of calm to proceedings off the pitch, while a plethora of signings, many of whom made the short spin up from Dublin, means that Ulster now has a very different feel to it.

Along with McFarland, the highly-influential pair of Dwayne Peel (attack coach) and Jared Payne (defence coach) can take their share of the credit for the marked improvement in the performances.

Ulster's willingness to look for outside help has propelled them to their first final in seven years, and although they are heavy underdogs against an unbeaten Leinster team, it is a sure sign of their progress.

The work behind the scenes has, however, been just as important, because in order to improve their results, a culture shift was needed.

"I think there are so many things that go towards this. And a lot of things that have changed in the period, not least circumstance and context," McFarland (pictured) explains.

"The annus horribilis that was the year before was a lot to do with off-field stuff.

"Perhaps a little bit of stability coming in, in the fact that, as a club, it's about saying we're actually capable of doing this and we have an idea of how we're going to get there.

"We're going to work really hard and we're going to demonstrate to everybody that everybody who works in this building actually gives a s**t.

"It's not that they didn't beforehand because they 100 per cent did. But there was a perception because of the context, with what happened in that year, that people didn't care. And that perception was wrong.

"But the key thing was that everybody had to perceive and look in and say, 'Do you know what? I know they care, I know every inch on the pitch matters to these guys.'

"Luckily for me when I came in, everybody had moved on from that. I was in a position of a fresh start where it was just a question of focusing people's minds."

New voices have made their mark and while Ulster must not lose sight of the importance of producing their own home-grown talent, the influx of fresh blood has provided a boost.

"The culture here is good," says Ian Madigan, who has experienced a few different professional team environments.

Culture

"Certain teams will talk up their culture in the hope that if they keep talking it up then maybe people will start to believe it and players themselves could believe it. I don't think that's the case here. It comes from within.

"There's different WhatsApp groups - there's one for the forwards, one for the backs, one for the team with all the coaches in it, and there's a specific one with just the players.

"In those, there's obviously fun stuff being thrown in, that's a bit of craic, but it also gets serious at times. Guys will be dropping in clips of training and saying what they want from other guys. That's going on behind what the coaches are doing, and guys are testing other players in the squad, saying 'I need more from you here', 'Can you talk to me', 'I need you wider there'. That's culture.

"That's not guys trying to do it to be seen to be doing it: 'Ah, look at me coach, I'm reviewing training'. That's not culture. Culture is looking to drive the team on, doing it yourself for the team. That, to me, has been really impressive."

McFarland putting his trust in youth has also had a big impact.

"It's really good," 23-year-old winger Rob Lyttle says of that balance. "There's no big egos. We're looking to win. We're not looking to be another team who loses in a final. As much as the leaders are keeping us on the straight and narrow, we're trying to push them ahead as well."

Ulster are back where they feel they belong, and for all that they may never become the best team in the world, the club is finally on the right path again.