Ulster's rise from 'basket case' to the edge of glory

 

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland. Photo: Sportsfile

Cian Tracey

Everyone within the club knew they were being set up for an inevitable fall, but that didn't stop the then CEO from doubling down on his outlandish claim that Ulster could become the biggest and best team in the world.

The delusions of grandeur were rife back in 2010 when Shane Logan came on board and five years later when he suggested Ulster were halfway to achieving their world dominance, he didn't do any favours for those who knew that they were still a seriously long way from even being the best team in the country.

In Logan's defence, he couldn't have predicted the storm that lay ahead, yet as soon as it arrived, he stepped down to signal the end of a reign which most of the locals were glad to see the back of.