Ulster vs Leinster still up in the air as fallout from Covid cases continues

It isn't clear yet whether Ulster vs Leinster can take place at Kingspan Stadium. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

A cloud of uncertainty hangs over Saturday's inter-provincial derby between Ulster and Leinster in Belfast.

Although Leinster returned to training yesterday, Ulster are still dealing with the fallout of positive Covid-19 cases within their squad, which caused their St Stephen's Day clash against Connacht to be postponed.

A final decision has yet to be made but the latest update from Ulster has cast further doubt on the United Rugby Championship game going ahead.

Ulster are due to host their weekly press conference later on Wednesday afternoon.

A statement from Ulster read:

"Ulster Rugby would like to update supporters that some uncertainty remains around the Ulster v Leinster match scheduled for this Saturday at Kingspan Stadium.

"This update follows the postponement of our United Rugby Championship Round 8 fixture against Connacht Rugby, after a number of the Senior Men’s squad tested positive for COVID-19.

"We continue to work closely at this time with the URC, and other relevant stakeholders, and would like to thank supporters for their understanding, and good wishes for those affected, at this challenging time.

"An update on the status of the match will be issued as soon as possible, with ticket holders to be contacted directly."

In a statement, Leinster said:

"Leinster Rugby will continue to liaise with Ulster and the United Rugby Championship ahead of the game / an outcome and send our best wishes to everyone in Ulster affected by Covid-19."