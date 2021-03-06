Ulster vs Leinster: PRO14 final place up for grabs as rivals go head to head in Belfast

Rory O'Loughlin of Leinster is tackled by Eric O'Sullivan of Ulster during the Guinness PRO14 match between Ulster and Leinster at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ulster host Leinster at Kingspan Stadium tonight with both sides looking to qualify for the PRO14 final. Kick off is at 7.35 and you can follow all the action in our live blog.

Online Editors