Ulster v Leinster to go ahead after Covid-19 tests come back negative

Action from last year's Guinness Pro14 match between Leinster and Ulster at the RDS. Photo: Sportsfile

Leinster’s clash with Ulster can go ahead as scheduled after 155 Covid-19 tests conducted at both provinces came back negative.

The news will come as a massive relief to the IRFU and organisers of the Guinness Pro14 after a cluster of eight cases was identified in the Northern province’s Academy this week.

Having suspended training as a result, Dan McFarland was able to conduct a training session with the senior team at the Kingspan Stadium today and they will field a team despite the disrupted preparation.

According to the IRFU, all individuals identified as potential close contacts of the group of eight Academy players are self-isolating and that number includes one member of the senior squad who received a negative test but will continue to stay away in line with public health advice.

All Academy training is suspended and Ulster are following the local advice.

The outbreak at Ulster followed a positive test at Munster a week before the season resumed last weekend.

IRFU medical director Dr Rod McLaughlin said both instances show the systems in place, which have seen 1,00 tests conducted with nine positives, are working.

"We have now had two occurrences of Covid and while the primary focus and concern will always be player health it is good to see that the systems and protocols that have been put in place are working.

“We will now use these experiences to refine our systems and protocols as we continue to operate in this new environment."

The IRFU say results from Munster’s tests are due this evening, with Connacht set to come back tomorrow.

Those teams play on Sunday, with Leinster and Ulster meeting on Saturday night.

Online Editors