live Ulster v Connacht, United Rugby Championship: Northern and Western provinces face off at the Kingspan

Connacht captain Gavin Thornbury presents a jersey to Ulster captain Alan O'Connor to honour the 10th anniversary of the late Ulster player Nevin Spence before the United Rugby Championship match at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand
Dan McFarland is setting out on his fifth season as Ulster boss Expand

Connacht captain Gavin Thornbury presents a jersey to Ulster captain Alan O'Connor to honour the 10th anniversary of the late Ulster player Nevin Spence before the United Rugby Championship match at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Dan McFarland is setting out on his fifth season as Ulster boss

Adam McKendry

Kick-off in Belfast is 7.35pm

