Ulster set new unbeaten home record as battling win over Benetton makes it 22 not out

Iain Henderson of Ulster wins possession in a lineout during the Guinness PRO14 match against Benetton at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

A mere seven and a half months on from tying their previous mark, Ulster opened up their 2020/21 Guinness PRO14 campaign by setting a new unbeaten record at Kingspan Stadium in the pro era, their 35-24 win over Benetton representing the province’s 22nd straight game without defeat in Belfast.

The Treviso outfit have been the only side during that time to leave BT6 with a draw and there were times throughout the night that they seemed intent on going one better this time around.

The visitors deserved at least some scant consolation from a game that remained in the balance until the 74th minute but ultimately five tries from Dan McFarland’s men saw them to the bonus-point victory, replacement hooker Adam McBurney making things safe in the final moments.

Early on, few would have thought the result would still be up for debate so late in the evening.Starting with such a young centre pairing, Ulster could hardly have hoped for a more settling start, both James Hume and Stewart Moore crossing for tries in the opening 11 minutes.

Hume, who so lit up the PRO14 final last month with a brilliant individual effort from distance, could hardly have grabbed a more dissimilar score this time around, diving onto the ball when it was already over the line after a deft poke through from the boot of John Cooney.

After Craig Gilroy did well in the air, it was only two minutes later when Ulster countered sharply through Stockdale and Cooney to send Moore cantering home.

At 14-0 up, it seemed that home comforts had righted Ulster’s recently shaky ship but Benetton were making light of any rust from their lengthy absence from the field while showing a real willingness to play at a high tempo and keep the ball alive.

With Tavuyara and Monty Ioane sparking panic whenever they came onto the ball at pace, Federico Ruzza barged his way over in response 15 minutes before the turn and the first-half still had plenty of twists in store.

Mike Lowry became the third of Ulster’s recent Academy graduates to score when smartly recognising the space down the blindside before ghosting through a gap without having to use Rob Lyttle on his outside.

Benetton’s confidence never seemed to waver though, and they maintained their attacking adventure. When Stockdale was binned for a high tackle on the visiting captain Dewaldt Devenage there could be no complaints about the yellow card despite the somewhat bemused expression on the face of the Ulster full-back.

Having found plenty of holes in the host’s rearguard when facing 15 in defence, playing a man up saw Kieran Crowley’s men reap the rewards their possession and pressure had warranted.

First the accomplished Italy under-20s fly-half Paolo Garbisi, on the occasion of just his second PRO14 start, made the most of the space to go over and his conversion made it a one-score game.

And parity would soon come too, Braam Steyn - a veritable veteran at 28-years-old when compared to the game’s other try scorers - the man to finish off a fine move after Jayden Hayward had kept the ball alive on the deck. Thrilling for the neutrals, it was not a passage that too many of Ulster’s would-be tacklers will want to see again.

Stockdale returned after the break - while Eric O’Sullivan joined proceedings too having replaced Jack McGrath - but Benetton remained in the ascendancy making good yards off Ulster kicks from hand that found grass with too little frequency.

Indeed the only change in pace came when they opted to show some hitherto absent caution and kick for the posts when awarded a central penalty.

Garbisi confidently knocked it over for a first lead of the game.

If the 600 in attendance were starting to worry, then Ulster at least could fall back on their maul for comfort, finding their fourth try of the game through the forwards, Marcell Coetzee the man reaping the benefits from close range.

Bonus-point secured yet the result was still very much in question. The game was lacking the verve of the first 40 by the time the hour mark arrived and Dan McFarland called upon his reserve half-backs Alby Mathewson and Bill Johnston to see the game home, while Academy Player of the Year David McCann joined them to make his debut in the back-row.

The decreased zip in things perhaps suited Ulster as time ebbed away but it was still the Italians who looked more likely to bag the crucial next score.

Just when another lead change seemed imminent though, Hume, once again hugely impressive, forced an imperative turnover with a good deal of assistance from replacement second-row Dave O’Connor.

Benetton would not get so close again and when, with seven minutes remaining, Adam McBurney wriggled his way over the line off the back of a maul, it was a turnover that loomed larger still. The game was finally safe for Ulster, even if the 11-point margin of victory failed to really reflect much of the game. Not even a brief floodlight failure could prevent Ulster from their opening night victory.

We may not be sure if we’ll get to see this season out to conclusion, nor do we know exactly which teams and how many of them will be there if we do.

One thing remains the same in this most unpredictable of years though - Ulster in Belfast are still what passes for a safe bet...even on nights when they make it something of a sweat first.

Ulster ratings:

Jacob Stockdale, Some really clever running on a number of occasions before his costly yellow card. He returned to perform strongly again with some dangerous runs. 6

Craig Gilroy, A rare enough outing and he looked eager to show his worth with some energetic kick-chasing but it wasn’t a highly involved evening. 5

James Hume, Took his try really well and was strong defensively with one turnover he secured in the second half rescuing a dangerous situation. 7

Stewart Moore, Looked really sharp on his debut which brought a score. There were some lapses but, on the whole, he delivered a strong showing. 6

Rob Lyttle, Won an important turnover near the Ulster line but just couldn’t get into the game enough and could have done with better opportunities. 5

Michael Lowry, Again looked strong and confident in the 10 shirt and threw himself into his defensive duties. Nice try too and one great kick-chase win. 8

John Cooney, Nice grubber for Hume and another who tacked hard. Kicked all four conversions but did kick too long which led to Benetton’s third score. 7

Jack McGrath, Was pinged for what proved to be a costly Benetton penalty and ended up making 13 tackles but didn’t return for the second half. 4

Rob Herring, With Benetton enjoying the looseness of the game he was busy putting in the hits and got close to another try off the back of a maul. 6

Marty Moore, Another who got busy defensively he was involved in the driving wedge which helped set up Lowry’s score and continued to make some good hits. 6

Sam Carter, Quiet enough with the ball in hand his most notable first half contribution was the defensive work. Gave away a cheap penalty in a good attacking position. 4

Iain Henderson, There was some decent graft going forward as you would expect from the skipper. Made 12 carries and 15 tackles on a busy evening’s work. 7

Matthew Rea, One really effective early drive helped create an early platform for Ulster and kept going until the end with lineout wins and good surges. 6

Sean Reidy, Eighteen tackles in the first half alone told of the Kiwi’s work-rate and he played himself pretty much to a standstill before being replaced. 7

Marcell Coetzee, There was one jackal attempt but the Italians had his number here but, still, he got the bonus point try when it mattered for the home side. 6

Replacements: Adam McBurney for Herring 64mins 6, Eric O'Sullivan for McGrath half-time 5, Gareth Milasinovich for Moore 69mins 5, David O'Connor for Carter 50mins 6, David McCann for Reidy 56mins 6, Alby Mathewson for Cooney 59mins 7, Bill Johnston for Lowry 59mins 6, Louis Ludik for Coetzee 75mins 4.

