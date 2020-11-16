Ulster Rugby confirm 1,000 supporters will be allowed attend weekend PRO14 clash with Scarlets

Ulster's Kingspan Stadium will see some supporters back at the weekend. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Ulster Rugby will allow 1,000 supporters to attend Kingspan Stadium in Belfast this weekend for their clash against Scarlets in Round 7 of the Guinness PRO14.

The Ulstermen have played behind closed doors since the opening game of the season against Benetton Rugby when the club successfully trialed the safe return of spectators following extensive consultation with the IRFU, Belfast City Council and the Northern Ireland Executive. A two-metre physical distancing between fans has been factored in.

A similar number attended Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off defeat against Slovakia last Thursday. Government regulations south of the border mean that all sporting events in the Republic must currently take place without supporters in attendance.

All 500 pairs of tickets will be made available to #TogetherUlster Members only via an online ballot process. Members who applied for tickets to the Benetton match but missed out due to limited availability will receive priority in the ballot.

Online Editors