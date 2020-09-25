Ulster punished by PRO14 for fielding Ian Madigan without correct documentation

Ulster have been punished after they were found to have fielded Ian Madigan without having received the correct documentation form the RFU following the out-half's arrival from Bristol.

The club were handed a suspended fine of €10,000 and have been docked one point from their total for the 2019/20 season, which had no bearing on their final position.

The hefty fine will only come into effect if Ulster are found to breach any player eligibility clauses in the coming season.

The games in question relate to Ulster's Guinness PRO14 meetings with Connacht and Leinster back in August, immediately post-lockdown.

"Ulster Rugby has received a suspended fine and been docked one point from their total for the 2019/20 season after fielding a player who had not received Union Clearance Confirmation," a statement from the PRO14 read.

"In their Guinness PRO14 fixtures on August 23 and 29, the club selected Ian Madigan without having received the correct documentation from the Rugby Football Union (RFU) after his arrival from Bristol Bears.

"Once aware of the breach, the club immediately reported the issue and the player was correctly registered for the games played on September 4 and 12. The outcome of the games had no bearing on the club’s progression from the Conference stages.

"As this was a breach of the tournament Participation Agreement, it has been treated as an act of Misconduct to which the club has accepted.

"PRO14 Rugby accepts that this breach was not intentional and occurred due to an administrative error related to the furloughing of staff as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As a result, the club has been deducted the one match point earned in the two fixtures referred to above (a losing bonus-point against Connacht). This has no bearing on their final position in the Conference A table for the 2019/20 season.

"A suspended fine of €10,000 will come into effect if the club is found to breach any player eligibility clauses in the tournament Participation Agreement during the 2020/21 season."

Online Editors