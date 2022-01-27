Ulster limit changes for Scarlets clash as Ireland call-ups see new centre pairing given the nod

Ulster have made six changes to the team that defeated Clermont last week for their return to United Rugby Championship action when they take on Scarlets at Kingspan Stadium on Friday (7:35pm).

In the backs, Craig Gilroy, Ben Moxham and Rob Lyttle are introduced, while up front John Andrew, Sam Carter and Greg Jones are promoted to the starting line-up.

With James Hume away with Ireland and Stuart McCloskey injured, it will be the first time since November 2020 – ironically also against Scarlets, 432 days ago – that Ulster have fielded a centre partnership without either included.

Instead, it falls on Moxham, who only made his first start against Munster three weeks ago, and Angus Curtis to carry the load in the centre in yet another relatively youthful back line.

McIlroy shifts to full-back in the absence of Ireland call-up Mike Lowry, with Gilroy and Lyttle - who makes his 50th appearance for the province - brought onto the wings with Robert Baloucoune also away on international duty.

There is at least familiarity at half-back, where exciting young prospect Nathan Doak and one of the ‘veterans’ of the group Billy Burns, despite being only 27, will be required to run the line.

Up front, Eric O’Sullivan and Marty Moore are retained at loosehead and tighthead prop respectively, while John Andrew gets his first start since May despite Wales international Brad Roberts being released back to the province.

In the second row, Sam Carter replaces Ireland’s Kieran Treadwell alongside captain Alan O’Connor, while Marcus Rea switches to openside with Nick Timoney absent as Greg Jones steps in at blindside with Duane Vermeulen at No.8.

On the bench, tighthead prop Gareth Milasinovich – recently returned from a brief loan spell at Saracens – could make his first appearance since March if called upon, while Academy winger Aaron Sexton is included in a match day squad for the first time since November 2020.

Roberts and Jack McGrath are the other two front row replacements, with Mick Kearney and David McCann – back in after a five-game absence – the loose forward replacements.

In the backs, David Shanahan once again backs up Doak, with Ian Madigan providing cover in the back line alongside Sexton.

ULSTER

15. Ethan McIlroy; 14. Craig Gilroy, 13. Ben Moxham, 12. Angus Curtis, 11. Rob Lyttle; 10. Billy Burns, 9. Nathan Doak; 1. Eric O’Sullivan, 2. John Andrew, 3. Marty Moore; 4. Alan O’Connor (captain), 5. Sam Carter; 6. Greg Jones, 7. Marcus Rea, 8. Duane Vermeulen.