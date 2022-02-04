Ulster leave it late to secure bonus point as Baloucoune brace helps blow Connacht away

Robert Baloucoune scored two superb tries to send out a timely reminder to Andy Farrell just what he’s capable of as Ulster went top of the URC with a revenge win over Connacht at Kingspan Stadium.

The 24-year old from Enniskillen, released from the Irish squad for this game along with full-back Michael Lowry after Connacht’s Mack Hansen was given the nod for the clash with Wales, beat four defenders down the right wing before the break to cut in and score under the posts to send Ulster in leading 21-5 at the interval.

And Baloucoune popped up in the fourth minute of stoppage time to collect a crosskick from Billy Burns and secure the bonus point in the final play of the game.

Lowry and Baloucoune were superb for Ulster, their strong running constantly forcing Connacht on the back foot.

Andy Friend had looked for a big Connacht start after their dismal showing against Glasgow last weekend but his fear of shipping 70 points if they played as badly again looked like being realised when they fell 14-0 behind after 21 minutes.

It could have been worse for Connacht but they managed to hold Ulster scoreless when winger Peter Sullivan was binned for a shoulder to Lowry’s head in a tackle after less than three minutes.

But the pressure told and moments after Lowry was stopped by scrum-half Kieran Marmion, the full-back again cut through and this time flanker Greg Jones got over after 14 minutes.

Hooker Declan Moore, signed on loan from Munster, crowned his debut when he bulldozed over after 21 minutes as Ulster scored off a lineout for the 21st time this season.

Oran McNulty, who replaced Sullivan, who was injured in the challenge which led to him being binned, pulled back a try for Connacht after a good build-up but Baloucoune’s try in first-half stoppage time was a killer blow.

They managed to pull back a try when winger Alex Wotton got his 14th in 29 appearances and while they rarely looked like rescuing the game, they defended superbly with Conor Oliver and Cian Prendergast leading the way, and while a Doak penalty made it a double scores game after 54 minutes and then made the victory safe six minutes from time, the fourth try only came in the third minute of stoppage time after Prendergast was binned and Baloucoune crowned a fine display with his second of the night.

Scorers: Ulster: Tries: R Baloucoune (2), G Jones, D Moore. Cons: N Doak (3). Pens: Doak (2).

Connacht: Tries: O McNulty, A Wootton. Con: C Fitzgerald.

Ulster: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, A Curtis, S McCloskey (B Moxham 78), E McIlroy (R Lyttle 54); B Burns, N Doak (D Shanahan 78); A Warwick (C Reid 66, 6), D Moore, G Milasinovich (R Kane 57); A O’Connor, S Carter (M Kearney 74); G Jones (N Timoney 49), M Rea, D Vermeulen.

Connacht: J Porch; P Sullivan, S Arnold, T Daly, A Wootton; C Fitzgerald (C Forde 70), K Marmion; D Buckley (J Duggan 60), S Delahunt (J Murphy 65), T Tuimauga (G McGrath 47, Buckley 70); N Murray (L Fifita 65), O Dowling; C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler (P Boyle 65).

Referee: Andy Brace (Ireland).