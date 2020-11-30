Ulster hit Edinburgh for seven to move top of Conference A

John Cooney of Ulster goes over to score his side's fifth try during the Guinness PRO14 match against Edinburgh. Photo by Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

ULSTER moved to the top of Conference A after securing their eighth successive PRO14 win this season with a seven-try demolition of Edinburgh at BT Murrayfield that included a hat-trick from John Andrew at hooker.

The visitors scored on three minutes from a clever back-line move that ended with Stuart Moore crossing for the opening try.

Andrew then added a maul try before John Cooney got in from close range and added his second conversion

Edinburgh hit back with two tries from 20-year-old full-back Jack Blain and the extras from Nathan Chamberlain either side of the break.

But Ulster reasserted themselves with maul tries from Jordi Murphy and Andrew on either side of a second touchdown from Cooney.

Star man Andrew completed his hat-trick in stoppage time from the back of a maul to finish off a comprehensive performance from Ulster.

EDINBURGH – J Blain; E Sau, J Johnstone (A Coombes 69), C Dean, J Farndale; N Chamberlain, H Pyrgos (captain) (C Shiel 68); P Schoeman (S Grahamslaw 77), D Cherry (M Willemse 65), L Atalifo (D Gamble 68), A Ferreira (J Hodgson 60), A Davidson, M Bradbury, L Crosbie (C Boyle 70), A Miller (V Mata 49).

ULSTER – M Lowry; M Faddes, J Hume, S Moore, R Lyttle (A Sexton 8); I Madigan (B Johnston 70), J Cooney (D Shanahan 68); A Warwick (K McGall 48), J Andrew (B Roberts 74), M Moore (G Milasinovich 50), A O’Connor (D O’Connor 52), S Carter (captain), S Reidy (D McCann 690, J Murphy, M Coetzee.

REF – C Evans (WRU).

