Ulster have wind in their sails after erratic Connacht implode

Nick Timoney of Ulster gets away from Finlay Bealham of Connacht

Ulster’s unbeaten run in the Guinness PRO14 continued as, buoyed by a surging second-half wind, they completed a spectacular volte-face after a desperately poor opening half when Connacht had dominated.

When two teams clash in Galway, there is always a third force at play. Namely the elements.

Despite a pre-match squall, calm descended by kick-off and the home side had competently compiled a 14-9 half-lead, all their points assembled while their powerful scrum had reduced Ulster to 14.

They seemed set fair but when the sides turned, the wind rose and Ulster’s spirits did too, a brace of second-quarter tries pushing them into a 23-14 lead and they were now the utterly dominant side on and off the ball.

Then hubris – Stewart Moore banged a kick that the wind took into Eyre Square and Connacht responded with a try of their own to renew their faltering challenge as the final quarter beckoned.

Swamped

But they were already being swamped in every facet of play.

Ian Madigan’s impressive boot – seven successful kicks from eight – which had kept his side clinging on before the break, confirmed what was a quite remarkable turnaround.

The Connacht inquest will be lengthy.

Understrength Ulster had been quicker out of the blocks; Madigan notching two penalties in the opening ten minutes of a half where they failed to visit the 22.

Connacht were struggling in contact but when Matt Healy managed to wriggle free from Moore, his side were primed; they should have finished the job but Ultan Dillane was guilty of white-line fever and they re-set for a five-metre scrum.

A penalty success hinted at greater profit; a second strongly suggested it; on the third, Sean Gallagher escorted Kyle McCall from the fray.

The fourth scrum didn’t move either so Jarrad Butler decided to play the ball instead; another advantage for a high tackle prompted Caolin Blade to spin the ball wide; Jack Carty had no right to beat Nick Timoney’s tackle but he did so, and managed to wriggle over for the 21st-minute touchdown.

His touchline conversion added a gilt edge to the score but a horrendous kick reception allowed Madigan an immediate chance to restore his side’s lead, which he managed comfortably.

Back came Connacht, though, and they nabbed a second try in the same right-hand corner, winger John Porch sliding in after some wonderful drives from Butler, deft hands from Shane Delahunt and then a fine final pass from Tom Daly.

Carty again obliged, almost nonchalantly, from the sideline as his side moved 14-9 in front as Andrew Warwick, not McCall, stayed in the front-row as Ulster were restored to 15, Ethan McIlroy returning to the wing position where two tries and 14 points had been conceded in his absence.

Connacht were dominating, with 80 per cent of the ball and Ulster were hanging on as socially distanced half-time tea beckoned.

You felt a bonus-point win was in the air once Connacht didn’t fluff their lines.

They didn’t reckon on a resurgent wind or Ulster; both elements combined to return Ulster to the lead by the 50th minute, Madigan turning down penalty points and instead Alby Mathewson spun out of Carty’s tackle from a lineout drive and Jordi Murphy burrowed over from close in. Madigan added the extras to make it 16-14.

Now it was a completely different game, Ulster literally with the wind in their sails.

Timoney atoned for his earlier error, bouncing Porch en route to a 55th-minute try to bring it out to 23-14. Roux and Bealham departed, the lineout imploded.

Never mind fluffed lines, the script was being shredded.

Daly’s try gave Connacht a lifeline but, in reality, they had long ceded the right to take advantage of it as Madigan’s boot saw the visitors home.

Connacht did have a late chance for a fourth bonus-point try but, aptly, they messed that up too.

Connacht – T O’Halloran (C de Buitléar 32 (S O’Brien 52)); J Porch, S Arnold, T Daly, M Healy; J Carty, C Blade (K Marmion 69); D Buckley (J Duggan 52), S Delahunt (D Heffernan 57), F Bealham (D Robertson-McCoy 56), U Dillane, Q Roux (G Thornbury 57), E Masterson (capt), C Oliver, J Butler.

Ulster – M Lowry; C Gilroy (M Faddes 66), J Hume, S Moore (B Moxham 65), E McIlroy; I Madigan, A Mathewson (D Shanahan 80); K McCall, J Andrew (B Roberts 69), T O’Toole (M Moore 53), A O’Connor (capt), K Treadwell (D O’Connor 71), G Jones (M Rea 76), J Murphy, N Timoney.

Ref – Sean Gallagher (IRFU)

Online Editors