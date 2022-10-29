Independentie
Search
Search
Saturday, 29 October 2022 | 15.2°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
Premium subscribers enjoy unlimited access to all articles. But there's more: discover your full benefits now.
Close
Edwin Edogbo of Munster attempts to separate Duane Vermeulen of Ulster and Diarmuid Barron of Munster
Sam Carter of Ulster before the United Rugby Championship match between Munster and Ulster at Thomond Park
/
Adam McKendry
October 29 2022 04:50 PM
Sign up to 'The Collision' for a free weekly update from Rugby Correspondent Ruaidhri O'Connor and the best writing from our expert team. Issued every Friday morning.
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up