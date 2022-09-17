Ulster ease to five-try victory as Connacht fail to find range in Belfast

Midway through the second half on an unusually good night for rugby in Ravenhill — it didn’t rain — Connacht set about the home team with the zeal of desperate men.

Trailing by three tries at that point, if they didn’t get an entry point to the game, then their hope of clawing back maybe a bonus point to pop in the boot of the bus was gone. Even with 20 minutes left this looked like the last chance.

With two wins here in the last few years, the prospect of a third was something they felt justified in targeting. Not only did they never hit the target, they never found the range. So when they settled in, at last, for that bout of pressure in the corner in front of the Aquinas Stand, it carried some weight. Until referee Eoin Cross reckoned they went off their feet with inches to go, it was still real.

Of course, it was what Ulster expected. Their forwards had been dominant all night and they always looked like their firepower would do the trick.

We came primarily in the hope that Jacob Stockdale and Robert Baloucoune would get enough ball to make the trip worthwhile. Stockdale, the star of the 2018 Grand Slam, hasn’t lost his touch, thankfully, but of the back three, it was Stewart Moore who saw most action. He may not have absolute star quality about him, but he has a knack of being in the right place at the right time — and the ability to make it count.

This was pretty much all that Dan McFarland wanted of his squad: a bonus point start to the campaign and no obvious injuries to interrupt their rhythm over the next few weeks.

Not for the first time the coach will be grateful he has Nathan Doak when John Cooney is unavailable. Doak loves running the show and his versatility should make him attractive to Andy Farrell when it comes to picking the World Cup squad next summer. He shifted easily to outhalf late in the day to allow Dave Shanahan a run at nine.

It was late enough however before the good stuff was visible. The game had settled into a rhythm of occasional promise followed swiftly by certain let down. You don’t want rugby to be a stream of continuity for one side or the other but it’s nice every so often for a build up to actually lead so something positive.

By the time we had reached 27 minutes, with the scorekeeper snoring loudly and the crowd fidgeting awkwardly, you wondered would someone produce something to lift the mood. A perfect box kick from Doak doubled in value when Connacht were penalised at the following breakdown. They put it to the corner, won the lineout and saw the maul collapse. Entirely in keeping with the game to that point.

It can be a tricky place to restart your attack, with a handful of forwards still on the deck. Step forward Stuart McCloskey into pole position. A quick chat with Luke Marshall confirmed the plan, so when Doak hit Marshall with the pass the big man split the Connacht axis of Conor Fitzgerald and Tom Daly sufficiently to get a hand free, up and over, and put Marshall over. It was top class from a player well versed in this kind of stuff.

Every time we see McCloskey complete offloads under intense pressure wonder just how big a reputation around the world if his birthday hadn’t put him into the same orbit of a couple of centres who successive Ireland coaches have rated higher. And every time he does it you wonder about the wisdom of those policies.

Not only did McCloskey free the ball for the opening try but the whole affair looked a bit looser and more promising for the rest of the half. At least for Ulster it did.

Certainly Connacht’s defence off the back of a maul 10m out, fitted that category. When new boy Tom Stewart came off the back of a maul he was bracing for contact and instead had a virtually free passage to touch down. Doak added the extras and suddenly Connacht were looking at a 14 points deficit.

They took three points off that with the last kick of the half - from Conor Fitzgerald off the tee, which was punishment enough for Marcus Rea for having gone off his feet in an attempt to poach.

The second half was a canter for the home side interrupted only by a late Connacht try from Caolin Blade, made with a sublime pass by David Hawkshaw.

Not a lot for Connacht to take away from Kingspan Stadium.

Scorers:

Ulster: L Marshall, T Stewart, S Moore, C Reid try each; N Doak try, pen, 4 cons.

Connacht: C Blade try; C Fitzgerald pen; D Hawkshaw con.

Teams:

Ulster: S Moore, R Baloucoune (A Sexton 78); L Marshall, S McCloskey (A Curtis 55), J Stockdale; B Burns (D Shanahan 66), N Doak; E O’Sullivan (C Reid 59), T Stewart (J Andrew 60), M Moore (J Toomaga-Allen 66), A O’Connor, S Carter (C Izuchukwu 59), Matty Rea, D McCann (J Murphy 59), Marcus Rea.

Connacht: T OHalloran (A Wootton 67); B Ralston, T Farrell, T Daly, J Porch; C Fitzgerald (D Hawkshaw 49), K Marmion (C Blade 51); P Dooley (D Buckley 51), D Heffernan (D Tierney-Martin 51), J Aungier (S Illo 57), G Thornbury, L Fifita, J Murphy, P Boyle (yc 63-73), C Oliver (S Hurley-Langton ht).

Referee: E Cross (IRFU).