Ulster coach Dan McFarland fumes after loss: ‘We were terrible . . . it’s a big issue, I’m very concerned’

Contrasting emotions at the end, magnified given the alarming swing of fortunes in the final act of a drama, where, so suddenly, the roles of victor and defeated were violently switched.

“We were terrible,” lambasts Ulster coach Dan McFarland, betraying the white-faced terror of a man being stalked by an unknown demon.

“He was unbelievable,” gushes Munster captain Jack O’Donoghue of man of the match Jack Crowley, whose stunning late break sparked the move that led to the winning try from Ben Healy to snatch the win with the final play of the game.

“It was unbelievable,” enthuses Crowley himself of a finish that was, well, not quite believable.

“He’s not bad, is he?” smiles his coach Graham Rowntree.

Munster’s composure in the aftermath reflects how they calmly seized their decisive moment in the final minute; Ulster’s correspondents are frazzled, desperately searching for answers to a question that didn’t exist a month ago.

Read More

“We were terrible,” is McFarland’s first answer and, perhaps, the most obvious he can muster. “I don’t want to take away anything from Munster. That was a game where we decided our own fate. We had the ball 11 times in their ’22 and lost it 10 times.

“The only time we held it for long phases, we scored a magnificent try. When they held on to the ball, they looked magnificent. They scored twice from three entries. We looked careless in attack at times, like we didn’t care how precious the ball was. A random chip kick when it is not on, turning over in contact, slow to breakdown. That was always going to come back and bite us.

“It’s a big issue. I’m very concerned. It’s soft. I told them last week. We have to toughen up there. On this occasion, it is an element of all that we mentioned this week. But the game is lost when we don’t take those chances.”

In contrast to Ulster’s increasing desperation, after their initially uninspiring start, Munster arguably grew more composed the longer the piece went on.

Perhaps, as McFarland hinted after his side had stretched to 14-5 with 13 minutes left, there was a sense of abandon from a side willing to swing from the hip with nothing to lose.

“We’re soft in a rugby sense, not a mental or physical sense,” admitted McFarland. Still, it was impressive how Munster’s skills managed to improve the closer they were to the finishing line, especially when Healy’s arrival pushed Crowley to 12, allowing his side to use more depth while also having the option of playing to the line, too.

Ulster simply stopped playing. Munster almost tapped a penalty with seven minutes left; instead, they kicked for 14-8.

“That penalty decision was vital,” said Rowntree. “And then the composure we showed. One thing we have spoken about all week is belief in our fitness and that showed tonight in the way we kept going in that second half.

“It was good discipline and patience at the end of the game to get the try. I’m immensely proud of the guys in that all of the work we are doing on the field, with Mike Prendergast in particular, is coming out in our game, so it is just about keeping the belief.

“Sticking to the plan: patience is the key word there. We showed composure and I’m delighted for the lads. Even at half time when we should have gone in after scoring a try but didn’t because we got penalised, the message was stick to the plan.”

And he paid tribute not only to Crowley but also Healy and Conor Murray. “Jack gets enough plaudits, doesn’t he?” he smiles.

“He’s been good for us. He’s a young man. He’s played three positions for us already this season and he’s turning into a nice leader as well. He’s progressing nicely. Ben has composure. He reeks of composure. He has been cracking for us. He came on at a key time, as did Conor Murray, and settled things down.”