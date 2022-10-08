Ulster claim convincing win over Ospreys in URC clash at Kingspan Stadium

Independentie
Search
Search
Saturday, 8 October 2022 | 9.9°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
Premium subscribers enjoy unlimited access to all articles. But there's more: discover your full benefits now.
Ulster 47 Ospreys 17
Close
Luke Marshall of Ulster runs over to score his side's second try during the United Rugby Championship match at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by John Dickson/Sportsfile
/
Adam McKendry
October 08 2022 07:00 PM
Ulster have convincingly beaten their Welsh rivals in URC action at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.
Sign up to 'The Collision' for a free weekly update from Rugby Correspondent Ruaidhri O'Connor and the best writing from our expert team. Issued every Friday morning.
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up