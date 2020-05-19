Ulster CEO confirms first matches will be behind closed doors when Irish rugby resumes

Irish rugby hopes to resume with an inter-pro series behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Ulster chief executive Jonny Petrie has confirmed that rugby’s return will be behind closed doors and is likely to begin with a summer inter-provincial series at the Aviva Stadium.

The former Scotland international is the first senior figure to speak publicly about Irish rugby’s plans in an interview with the BBC, where he outlined the cross-border complications faced by his own province and the Guinness PRO14.

Discussions on plans to restart the sport in a safe manner as countries emerge from the Covid-19 lockdown are ongoing, with PRO14 organisers set to meet this week to plot a way back to playing.

Rugby in Ireland is scheduled to be allowed to return as part of Phase Five of the government’s plan to ease restrictions, which is currently scheduled for August 10 and officials in Northern Ireland are working towards a similar time-frame.

And Petrie confirmed that the initial matches will not be played in front of crowds.

"The reality is that it's going to be behind closed doors or certainly restricted crowds for quite some period of time," he said.

"When I look back at the big nights at Kingspan Stadium, with 18,000 packed into the stands and the terraces, seeing that again feels like it's quite a long time away.

"From a revenue point of view, a big chunk comes from tickets and season tickets but we also have a portion of our revenue that comes from sponsorships and partnerships and from broadcasts as well.

"We want to try and get back playing to bring some revenue in because ultimately it's the professional level of the game that allows us to pay for everything at grassroots level."

The Aviva Stadium is ready to stage matches behind closed doors and it appears likely that the inter-pros will come back as part of a curtailed PRO14 schedule, before the knockouts would be held in September.

"The PRO14 as a competition is a tricky one because of the cross border nature of it where each of the different nations is in a very different timeline in terms of any easing of restrictions," Petrie said.

"The inter-provincial series to get ourselves going again is the path of least resistance. (But) If we are to play an inter-provincial series, we need to be aligned with the rest of Ireland as well. "That creates its own complications if they are on a slightly different timeline to Northern Ireland. We find ourselves in a unique situation like that."

Petrie said players would need "four to six weeks" of training to be ready to play, while he warned against schedulers trying to pack too many matches into a tight time-frame as they chase lost revenue.

"If that (late August) is going to happen we need to work towards confirming that over the next month or so because everyone needs to know what the plans are," he said.

"It has its implications for player welfare. We need to make sure that when we do come back, we do it in a reasonable way that takes care of our players from a health perspective. They have all got families and elderly relatives as well."

Online Editors