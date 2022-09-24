Ulster break half-century mark in Llanelli as they maintain unbeaten URC start in 12-try thriller at Scarlets

Rob Herring of Ulster is tackled by Blade Thomson, left, and Sione Kalamafoni of Scarlets during the United Rugby Championship clash at Parc Y Scarlets in Llanelli, Wales. Photo: Chris Fairweather/Sportsfile

If Ulster produce a better 15 minutes of rugby than they did to open things at Parc y Scarlets, they will surely expect not to find themselves behind by the half-hour mark.

When next they score seven tries, they'll be surer still that victory should feel assured before the 77th minute.

Such was the nature of this high quality United Rugby Championship contest that, despite a brilliant opening to a game Ulster ultimately won with their second try-bonus in as many games, they were pushed all the way by hosts who managed five tries of their own.

Simply put, Dan McFarland's men were relentless in the early going.

If there was a lack of continuity to last week's game, more it should be said through Connacht errors than Ulster's, then the opening salvo in west Wales was played at a staggering tempo.

For all the speed of the game, it was incredible that the first quarter was played with so few errors.

Brilliant lines hit at pace, well-executed offloads and players consistently picking the right option from the number on offer were all an early feature.

With Stuart McCloskey once again to the fore - including one carry where he brushed aside Jonathan Davies - the key man was not the only one to make his mark with Luke Marshall, Kieran Treadwell and Jacob Stockdale all galloping across the gain-line during long passages in possession.

The opening try from Alan O'Connor was the least the visitors deserved for their whirlwind opening, and they were very nearly in again before the ten minute mark with the Scarlets just able to grab enough jersey to slow Stockdale as he neared the whitewash.

Instead they would have to wait until only the quarter of an hour mark to bag their second.

After one attempt at a rolling maul uncharacteristically ground to a halt before it ever got the chance to advance, Ulster were again able to rely upon lightning quick breakdown ball and sharp handling to work the opening for Marty Moore to crash over.

Surely there was nobody in Parc y Scarlets who'd have believed then that barely more than ten minutes later they would trail.

With Ulster having topped 80 per cent possession, and been forced into making only a paltry nine tackles, the hosts had yet to show anything with ball in hand but offered an almost immediate reminder of their threat when, after Marshall fell off a tackle, Davies was left with a walk-in score.

Having found a footing, Scarlets were straight back down Ulster's end and Ryan Conbeer was this time the beneficiary of a slick break from deep in their own half.

The missed conversion kept Ulster in front but it was only a temporary reprieve, with Sam Costelow's penalty 25 minutes in completing a ten minutes that turned the game abruptly on its head.

The Scarlets seemed sure to extend that advantage on their next attack, advancing to within inches of the Ulster line but Marcus Rea pulled off a superb turnover when it was needed most.

When John Cooney's subsequent box-kick saw Costelow binned for an aerial clash with Aaron Sexton that ended the young Ulster wing's first senior start, Rea's intervention felt a real turning point.

One carry from an eight-point lead, by the time the Scarlets ten returned to the field, his side were down by 13 and Ulster had their try bonus.

Both scores during the yellow card period featured electric carries from Mike Lowry, although it was perhaps curious that the Scarlets didn't make more of an apparent block in the build-up to John Cooney's try that seemed to take Johnny Williams out of the line.

If Marcus Rea's score with the clock in the red and the half-time interval felt reason for the game to settle down, such thoughts were quickly banished with Vaea Fifita's intercept score not even a minute after the restart.

Billy Burns made amends for seeing his pass picked off with a strong finish of his own for Ulster's fifth but, as was by now an established pattern, Scarlets came again.

Having spurned one earlier chance to get their maul going with an over-thrown line-out, replacement hooker Daf Hughes got the throw right and was rewarded with a score from the base.

Traded maul scores, Ulster's finished by John Cooney in a fashion that angered the locals after the referee and TMO couldn't seem to come to an agreement over the grounding, kept the visitors' advantage at nine, but a Rhys Patchell penalty brought it back to a one-score game with 12 minutes to go.

A brilliant kick chase from Nick Timoney, and a turnover completed by Stockdale, looked sure to push things back to as they were but Cooney missed his first kick of the day.

The scrum-half doesn't miss many, though, and when given an opportunity to provide the cushion a second time after Fifita was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on, he duly obliged.

Finally, after their seventh score of the day through Tom O'Toole, the win was wrapped up three minutes from time.

Breathless stuff from start to almost finish.