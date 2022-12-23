Ulster avoid another horror story as Connacht fightback falls short

Connacht's Mack Hansen gets away from Ulster's Luke Marshall during last night's clash at the Showgrounds. Photo: Sportsfile

When John Cooney put his hands on his head, you sensed he’s seen this horror movie before. He just couldn’t find a couch to hide behind.

The credits were rolling but still nobody knew who the victim might be. Ulster were 19-3 up before the hour mark and 14 points up with nine minutes left. But, just as they had done in Dublin earlier this month, they couldn’t kill off the enemy.

Having inflicted what seemed like death by maul – Tom Stewart twice profiting in the second half to add to Ethan McIlroy’s first-half score – Connacht’s subdued, supine team rose as if from the dead.

There were 85 minutes on the match clock when sub Adam Byrne scored the second of two last-gasp tries that now somehow had provided his captain Jack Carty the opportunity to level a match which, until the late drama, had been largely forgettable.

However, his shot drifted reluctantly wide in the breeze and Cooney exhaled an enormous sigh of relief on the sidelines. Until Byrne had completed the fine team try in their best move of the game, to add to Jarrad Butler’s score with two minutes of match time left, Connacht will feel they hardly fired a shot.

Even with the losing bonus, their season is almost cooked before the turkey; it is hard to see them making the knockouts and a second year outside the European elite beckons.

After being frozen out of Belfast, Ulster were suddenly feeling the heat.

Poor passing and a blizzard of breakdown concessions hindered early flow. Perhaps understandably given the high stakes, kicking was rife; even Offaly man Shane Delahunt enthused the native with a booming clearance which betrayed his footballing roots.

Both sides were nervous to an extreme and the poor fare reflected their mood; there was a pretence of expression; intent, maybe, but so little conviction, especially in building phases. Nathan Doak showed glimpses in his big bow at ten and Connacht hinted at flashes but the requisite edge demanded of this fixture was absent.

It was all too nice. Carty’s intercepted pass to McIlroy illustrated this; he did well to sprint back to tackle the dithering wing who somehow had forgotten how to run. Ulster were in relative command and arguably deserved the opening score on the half-hour, a sloppy concession pounced on by Rob Lyttle befitting the evening.

Jack Carty’s penalty made it 5-3 at the break and the audience prayed for better after the half-time oranges.

Michael Lowry didn’t return after his poor tackle attempt on his opposite number left him dazed.

Ulster emerged with more resolve; owning territory and ball, knowing the next score might be crucial.

And they got it by the familiar route, driving a maul to rumble Stewart over for his sixth try of the season in the 47th minute.

John Cooney added the extras into the driving rain. Carty’s kick-off was the second time they had touched the ball in the half. They had done little with it by the time Stewart nabbed his second of the match five minutes later – you guessed it – a five-metre maul; Cooney’s excellent kick pushed the margin to 19-3.

Connacht needed to respond quickly, and they did from a maul stuck in first gear; perhaps it was a deliberate ruse, as Caolin Blade spun away from it and slalomed to the line to score.

Carty should have converted, but did not. Still, 8-19 on the hour and a game was on. Not for long. Ulster immediately reassumed their authority. Stewart almost got his hat-trick but was held up.

But they had the home side where the wanted them, Cooney’s late penalty should have plunged the knife deeper. The late twist in the tale would have been a real horror story for them.

Connacht – T O’Halloran (A Byrne 56); J Porch, T Farrell, B Aki, M Hansen; J Carty capt, C Blade (K Marmion 70); D Buckley (P Dooley 53), S Delahunt (D Heffernan 49), F Bealham (D Robertson-McCoy 53-63 HIA; 69), J Murphy (J Butler 49), N Murray, O Dowling, C Oliver ( Hurley-Langton 52), C Prendergast.

Ulster - M Lowry (S Moore h-t); E McIlroy, L Marshall, S McCloskey, R Lyttle; N Doak, J Cooney; R Sutherland (E O’Sullivan 66), T Stewart, M Moore (G Milasinvich 52), A O’Connor (S Carter 53), I Henderson capt, D McCann (G Jones 58), M Rea, N Timoney.

Ref – Frank Murphy (IRFU)