| 2.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tug of war over prop idol Salanoa will add new life to Munster-Leinster rivalry

Ruaidhri O'Connor

 

Roman Salanoa. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Roman Salanoa. Photo: Sportsfile

Roman Salanoa. Photo: Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Roman Salanoa. Photo: Sportsfile

The name Roman Salanoa does not yet ring out across the Irish sporting landscape. It remains to be seen whether it ever will.

And yet, the impending transfer of the Hawaiian-born former USA U-20 international from Leinster to Munster has caused a stir in the rugby world. When you're tipping the scales at 19 stone at the age of 22, it's hard not to make some sort of impact.

Salanoa's is a very modern tale in Irish rugby. Eddie O'Sullivan helped bring him to Old Belvedere in 2017. Leinster added him to their sub-Academy. This season, he played three times off the bench in the Guinness PRO14.