True blue Max Deegan on red alert for return to Thomond Park

Max Deegan doesn’t recall who won the first time he visited Thomond Park to watch Leinster play Munster but he does remember that it meant a lot.

“Probably going down with my dad was the first experience,” says the teak-tough flanker.

“I can’t remember the result but I do remember thinking “Jeez, these people are up for it!”

He can smile about it now but, although his dad, Aidan, was a former Wanderers back-rower, his predilection in those days might have leaned towards the red, rather than blue, corner.

Whisper it, especially, within earshot of Reggie Corrigan, but the Deegans were once what would have been regarded as those most deceitful species – the Lunsters.

“Ha, yeah! My dad went to school in Rockwell for a couple of years so when they were going well he supported them.”

Deegan’s personal progress, and the extraordinary success of his province, altered that particular landscape.

​Indeed, Deegan’s father also blazed a trail for another interprovincial switch, of sorts; once a schoolboy starlet, he led unfashionable Athlone school Marist to a rare Senior Schools’ Cup crown in 1977.

Twenty-five years later, the college won the title once more. Their captain? Robbie Henshaw, who would eventually make his own switch in allegiance from Connacht to Leinster.

It is precisely this ebb and flow of families and players scattered throughout the four green fields which always injects an inevitable air of insurgent spirit into occasions such as these.

And this particular joust remains the most fiery of them all. Deegan agrees that the atmosphere can mimic the most hostile arenas in the febrile French south-west heartlands.

“It is similar enough. Like any team, when they start getting into a good flow and the crowd gets behind them, you start to feel it then.

“If we go out there and play well from the start, it’s not as daunting and doesn’t seem to have as big an effect as it would if they come out winning collisions and penalties, putting pressure on us. That’s when you begin to feel it. And it is 100pc up there with the likes of France.”

The key message all week, however, is to leaven those emotions; Leinster haven’t needed any prompting to revive the toxic meltdowns in 2018, when yellow and red cards, and Jonathan Sexton’s running battle with Joey Carbery, cost them dearly.

“Exactly. We talked about being in the blue and the red, blue head and red head. You can’t let that emotion boil over to doing something stupid.

“The red card is a perfect example. It’s not as if someone punched someone, but it does boil over in the breakdown and things like that and you end up doing something stupid.

“It’s important to bring that aggression, the bit of red, but also seeing the blue when it comes to being composed in what you’re doing.”