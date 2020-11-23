Ulster's Kieran Treadwell (centre) is congratulated by team-mates after scoring his side's fourth try. Photo: Sportsfile

Ulster picked up their seventh straight win of the season as Kieran Treadwell's try 14 minutes from time gave Dan McFarland's side the bonus point victory at Kingspan Stadium.

Treadwell was fortunate to only be sin-binned for a high hit on Javan Sebastian early on, but after Rob Lyttle, Stewart Moore and Sean Reidy tries before the break, Treadwell made sure of the win.

Luke Marshall limped off after four minutes, but the mood lifted when Lyttle crossed for their opening try.

Ulster's Marcell Coetzee is challenged by Scarlets' Uzair Cassiem. Photo: Sportsfile

Ulster's Marcell Coetzee is challenged by Scarlets' Uzair Cassiem. Photo: Sportsfile

After Treadwell's yellow card Scarlets took the lead when Paul Asquith's try was converted. They continued to give Ulster trouble but Moore's intercept try put Ulster 12-7 ahead. And just before half-time Reidy crashed over for their third try as they went in 19-7 ahead.

Ryan Conbeer hit back for Scarlets after the restart, and Ulster had Matt Faddes sin binned for a high tackle soon after. Steff Evans made the most of that advantage when he scored 55 minutes in, but they trailed 19-17 after the conversion missed.

Ulster's Stewart Moore dives over to score his side's second try. Photo: Sportsfile

Ulster's Stewart Moore dives over to score his side's second try. Photo: Sportsfile

And 15 minutes from time Treadwell powered over from close range to give Ulster the bonus point.

Ulster - M Lowry; M Faddes (T O'Toole 57), L Marshall (C Gilroy 4), S Moore, R Lyttle; B Johnston, J Cooney (A Mathewson 57); E O'Sullivan (K McCall 74), J Andrew (A McBurney 57), M Moore (T O'Toole 57); A O'Connor (C) (D O'Connor 74), K Treadwell; Matty Rea (J Murphy 53), S Reidy, M Coetzee.

Scarlets - A O'Brien; R Conbeer, S Hughes (C), P Asquith ( T Morgan 53), S Evans; D Jones (S Costelow 61), D Blacker (W Homer 68); R Evans (P Price 63), T Davies (D Hughes h-t), J Sebastian (W Kruger 16); J Price, D Drake, E Kennedy (U Cassiem 57), J Morgan, S Kalamafoni (D Davies 72 HIA)

Ref - Andrea Piardi (Fra).

