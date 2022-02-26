Tom Daly and Peter Sullivan come up trumps for Connacht to seal comeback win over Stormers

Peter Sullivan of Connacht evades the tackle of Damian Willemse of DHL Stormers on his way to scoring his side's winning try during the United Rugby Championship match at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Connacht, having surrendered decent leads a few times this season, came from ten points adrift in the second-half against a gale-force win to secure a priceless victory at the Sportsground.

Andy Friend’s men were forced to dig deep when they fell 17-7 behind after 47 minutes but they held the Stormers scoreless after that and hit back with a couple of tries from Tom Daly and Peter Sullivan to win for the second week in a row.

The Stormers’ rolling maul laid the foundation for the opening try after 19 minutes when they marched Connacht back 20 metres and a after a few recycles full-back Sergeal Petersen, a late replacement, got over on the right.

But Connacht got back on level terms ten minutes from the break and patiently built the phases which forced a couple of tapped penalties and Paul Boyle eventually squeezed over at the butt of the right post, with Conor Fitzgerald converting to lead 7-5.

However, they suffered a massive blow just before the break. Out-half Mani Libbok floated a Garryowen which Connacht didn’t deal with and Petersen raced up to trap it with a boot and the support quickly arrived for Springbok Damian Willemse to get over and lead 10-7 at the break.

Disaster struck seven minutes after the restart for Connacht when a pass from hooker Shane Delahunt to scrum-half Kieran Marmion didn’t go to hand and out-half Mannie Libbok raced from inside his own half to score beside the posts, adding the conversion to lead 17-7.

Cian Prendergast had a try scratched on review after a forward pass from Conor Oliver but Connacht got back in the game six minutes later with Petersen in the bin for a deliberate knock-on. Fitzgerald then broke through before setting up Daly for a converted try under the posts to cut the gap to 17-14 after 59 minutes.

Stormers centre Ruhan Nel was fortunate to escape with just a yellow card for a shoulder to head tackle on Fitzgerald but Connacht made the extra man count. Sullivan, back on for Fitzgerald who required a HIA, scored in the left corner after Daly and Alex Wootton created the overlap to edge 19-17 in front eight minutes from time. The Westerners never looked like losing the lead from there to end, much to the joy of the crowd of 3,404.

Scorers:

Connacht: Tries: P Boyle, T Daly, P Sullivan. Cons: C Fitzgerald (2).

Stormers: Tries: S Petersen, D Willemse, M Libbok. Con: Libbok.

TEAMS –

CONNACHT – J Porch; P Sullivan (T Farrell 66), S Arnold, T Daly, A Wootton; C Fitzgerald (Sullivan 68 HIA), K Marmion (C Blade 57); D Buckley (J Duggan 50), S Delahunt (J Murphy 72), T Tuimauga (J Aungier 41); N Murray (O Dowling 50), L Fifita; C Prendergast (A Papali’i 58), J Butler (C Oliver 50), P Boyle.

DHK STORMERS – S Petersen (C Smit 67); A Davids, R Nel, D Willemse, S Senatla, M Libbok, H Jantjies (P de Wet 68), S Kitshoff (A Vermaak 67), S Ntubeni (AH Venter 79), B Harris (N Fouche 67), A Smith (D Meihuizen 41), M Orie, D Fourie (J Pokomela 41), E van Rhyn (H Dayimani 66), E Roos.

Referee: Ben Blain (Scotland).