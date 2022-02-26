Tom Daly and Peter Sullivan come up trumps for Connacht to seal comeback win over Stormers

Connacht 19 DHL Stormers 17
Connacht, having surrendered decent leads a few times this season, came from ten points adrift in the second-half against a gale-force win to secure a priceless victory at the Sportsground.
Andy Friend’s men were forced to dig deep when they fell 17-7 behind after 47 minutes but they held the Stormers scoreless after that and hit back with a couple of tries from Tom Daly and Peter Sullivan to win for the second week in a row.
The Stormers’ rolling maul laid the foundation for the opening try after 19 minutes when they marched Connacht back 20 metres and a after a few recycles full-back Sergeal Petersen, a late replacement, got over on the right.
But Connacht got back on level terms ten minutes from the break and patiently built the phases which forced a couple of tapped penalties and Paul Boyle eventually squeezed over at the butt of the right post, with Conor Fitzgerald converting to lead 7-5.
However, they suffered a massive blow just before the break. Out-half Mani Libbok floated a Garryowen which Connacht didn’t deal with and Petersen raced up to trap it with a boot and the support quickly arrived for Springbok Damian Willemse to get over and lead 10-7 at the break.
Disaster struck seven minutes after the restart for Connacht when a pass from hooker Shane Delahunt to scrum-half Kieran Marmion didn’t go to hand and out-half Mannie Libbok raced from inside his own half to score beside the posts, adding the conversion to lead 17-7.
Cian Prendergast had a try scratched on review after a forward pass from Conor Oliver but Connacht got back in the game six minutes later with Petersen in the bin for a deliberate knock-on. Fitzgerald then broke through before setting up Daly for a converted try under the posts to cut the gap to 17-14 after 59 minutes.
Stormers centre Ruhan Nel was fortunate to escape with just a yellow card for a shoulder to head tackle on Fitzgerald but Connacht made the extra man count. Sullivan, back on for Fitzgerald who required a HIA, scored in the left corner after Daly and Alex Wootton created the overlap to edge 19-17 in front eight minutes from time. The Westerners never looked like losing the lead from there to end, much to the joy of the crowd of 3,404.
Scorers:
Connacht: Tries: P Boyle, T Daly, P Sullivan. Cons: C Fitzgerald (2).
Stormers: Tries: S Petersen, D Willemse, M Libbok. Con: Libbok.
TEAMS –
CONNACHT – J Porch; P Sullivan (T Farrell 66), S Arnold, T Daly, A Wootton; C Fitzgerald (Sullivan 68 HIA), K Marmion (C Blade 57); D Buckley (J Duggan 50), S Delahunt (J Murphy 72), T Tuimauga (J Aungier 41); N Murray (O Dowling 50), L Fifita; C Prendergast (A Papali’i 58), J Butler (C Oliver 50), P Boyle.
DHK STORMERS – S Petersen (C Smit 67); A Davids, R Nel, D Willemse, S Senatla, M Libbok, H Jantjies (P de Wet 68), S Kitshoff (A Vermaak 67), S Ntubeni (AH Venter 79), B Harris (N Fouche 67), A Smith (D Meihuizen 41), M Orie, D Fourie (J Pokomela 41), E van Rhyn (H Dayimani 66), E Roos.
Referee: Ben Blain (Scotland).