To lose one home quarter-final is unfortunate ... why Munster must win tonight

For Munster to concede home quarter-final for one competition may be regarded as a misfortune, but one doesn’t need to be Wilde about literature to acknowledge what the concession of another might mean.

Having gained some semblance of understanding amongst a perennially disgruntled support base, thanks to the sympathetic ticket pricing for their ‘home’ Dublin date against European champions Toulouse, Munster now face a quite different struggle on the field to ensure they remain at home for the closing stages of an extremely competitive URC.

The fact that they must travel north and without their injured captain Peter O’Mahony, such a restorative European force this past fortnight, complicates an already fiendishly difficult assignment.

The delayed decision to confirm in-form Joey Carbery’s out-half starting berth does give Munster an edge in the half-backs, however, given that concussion victim Billy Burns misses out for Ulster and occasional ten Mike Lowry must be diverted there for Dan McFarland’s side.

Ulster must overcome the disappointment of losing to Toulouse in agonising circumstances, having twice failed to manage the closing stages of each leg of their absorbing round-of-16 tie against the defending European champions.

Munster had no such difficulty, albeit there has been a slightly over-optimistic response to their sweeping success late on in their 180-minute tussle with Exeter.

Far from confirming a return to the rudest of health, it seemed worrying that it had taken them so long to despatch a side performing well below the standards that had made them champions of Europe two years ago.

Still, the psychological momentum garnered by making it through to a 19th quarter-final, re-establishing at least their pedigree status beneath the glass ceiling of achievement, should stir them against a side still dealing with the unfathomable situation of ceding a winning situation against Toulouse.

“Saturday’s defeat was a pretty serious blow,” admits Ulster back-rower Jordi Murphy,

“I’d have to say it took about 24/48 hours to sink in. I didn’t do much talking, and I’d say I wasn’t very pleasant to be around at home.

“But it’s happened in the past before, where I’ve had big defeats and I probably haven’t bounced back quick enough.

“We have been saying the whole time that we want to fight on two fronts. Obviously, one of them is gone now but the URC is our sole focus – and it’s huge for us.

“I’ve spoken about it before, we’re obviously a long time without silverware and we feel we’re in a good place now where we can really challenge. We want to be at the top table and we want to make sure that we get to the play-offs at the end of the season, and Munster will be in the exact same boat as us.

“We’ve both, obviously, got rich traditions in the clubs, so there will definitely be a lot on the line this weekend – and I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in.”

Home comforts may console them amidst their sporting grief.

Despite staring down the barrel of a third successive league loss for the first time in three years – those two were in South Africa, one of which was extremely unfortunate – Ulster had won the last seven before then since the jarring Connacht defeat.

No Irish province has won at Ravenhill this term, while Munster’s only victory in their last four URC encounters was 51-22 against Benetton Rugby in Cork last month.

They have lost their last four away games in all competitions, and have not lost five in succession on their travels since 2006.

Munster beat Ulster 18-13 at Thomond Park in January but have not achieved a championship double since 2016/17, losing on the last four occasions they have visited Belfast since their victory there, by a solitary point, in October 2016.

The bench contributions could be decisive; Munster have gone 6/2 while Ulster will need a hefty shift from a clutch of replacements who have been relatively underemployed in recent times.

“We’ve got to deliver a performance,” says Munster coach Johann van Graan.

“We’ve got to make sure we are recovering emotionally and physically after that game.

“The last two weeks took a lot out of us – and the weekend before that we played Leinster, so we’ve had a big three weeks.”

And Munster must face Leinster, away, once more, after an eminently winnable home tie against Cardiff. Ulster have play-off chasing Edinburgh away before finishing against Sharks at home.

The stakes could not be higher this evening – Munster’s need is greater and half-back solidity, allied to greater power from the bench, might sneak it.

Verdict: Munster

Ulster – S Moore; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, E McIlroy; M Lowry, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, M Moore, A O’Connor, I Henderson (C), M Rea, J Murphy, N Timoney.

Reps – B Roberts, E O’Sullivan, G Milasinovich, S Carter, S Reidy, N Doak, I Madigan, B Moxham.

Munster - M Haley; K Earls, C Farrell, D de Allende, S Daly; J Carbery, C Casey; J Loughman, D Barron, S Archer, J Kleyn, T Ahern, J O’Donoghue (C), J Hodnett, A Kendellen.

Reps – S Buckley, J Wycherley, J Ryan, J Jenkins, F Wycherley, C Murray, B Healy, C Cloete.

Referee – Jaco Peyper (SARU)