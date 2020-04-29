'They are miles in front of the competition' - Glasgow coach Rennie says Leinster should be awarded PRO14 title

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie says that Leinster should be awarded the PRO14 title. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Glasgow Warriors coach Dave Rennie is calling on Guinness PRO14 organisers to finish the season now and hand the title to unbeaten Leinster.

The campaign has been suspended since early March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and no resumption date is scheduled. The final in Cardiff has been cancelled.

Rennie is the next Australia coach and was due to take over in time to face Ireland in the two-Test series in July. However, that is likely to be cancelled in the coming weeks.

Administrators are working on contingency plans to play postponed games and finish the tournaments left unfinished by the stoppage.

One suggestion is to play a final between Conference A leaders Leinster and Conference B leaders Edinburgh in Dublin.

However, Rennie said it is time to be realistic about where rugby lies in the pecking order during a public health emergency.

And he says it would be fair to award the title to champions Leinster who have won all 13 of their regular season matches this season and have the highest points total of 61. Edinburgh have 47.

"It is difficult how to finish the league within time-frames with eight games to go," Rennie told Scottish journalists.

"We are not going to be playing rugby in June. It complicates issues. There are players and members of the coaching staff who won’t be here beyond that point.

"At the moment there are a lot of people dying in this part of the world. Others have lost their jobs. The whole world is taking pay cuts.

"The importance of us getting back playing quickly does not really rank very highly because of the events I have just mentioned.

"Whatever decision is made there must be some integrity involved in the thinking because to try and push the finals back till August or something like that and playing them then with whoever is left I am not sure that would do the league justice.

"We have seen other competitions just awarding the team that is leading. You can’t argue that Leinster, unbeaten all year, are miles in front of the competition. It is hard not just to award them the competition, isn’t it?"

If the season was called off with Leinster declared champions, PRO14 would still have to decide on the six other teams who would go forward for European action next year.

Ulster and Glasgow would join Leinster in qualifying from Conference A, with Edinburgh, Munster and Scarlets qualifying from Conference B. Ordinarily, Connacht would play-off against Dragons for the final spot, but Andy Friend's side's superior points tally could see them through if Rennie's solution is adopted.

Rennie is concerned that any delayed season will only cause a back-log going into next year and beyond.

And he fears the players could pay the price by being required to play too much rugby in order to make up the financial short-fall caused by the crisis.

And he called for greater communication from league organisers who are trying to solve restarting rugby in a tournament that spans six public health jurisdictions across two continents.

"I think all these decisions (when the league ends) have got to be made around player welfare and what’s best for the state of the country," he said.

"I guess what we really want is some clarity from PRO14 as to what the future looks like, what’s their plan, because at the moment players are in limbo a bit.

"The players are still training hard in the hope that maybe we’ll come back and play some footy.

"I just worry about the effect that will have going into next season if they continue to train and then eventually we get a date and they come back and they try and finish this season and then go straight into next season.

"Obviously there’s some financial issues and they’ll be looking at ways to make some money but you just want to make sure that they’re not trying to flog the players and you end up with a 13 or 14-month season.

"From a player-welfare point of view that wouldn’t be ideal."

