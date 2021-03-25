| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The young stars and unsung heroes who got Leinster and Munster into final position

A number of Leinster and Munster players will be squeezed out of starting XVs and match-day 23s this weekend despite featuring heavily for their province throughout the PRO14 campaign

Dave Kearney has played more minutes in the PRO14 this season than anyone else at Leinster. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dave Kearney has played more minutes in the PRO14 this season than anyone else at Leinster. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Dave Kearney has played more minutes in the PRO14 this season than anyone else at Leinster. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Dave Kearney has played more minutes in the PRO14 this season than anyone else at Leinster. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

The Ireland stars are back in time for Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 final and most will play.

But, who are the players who have laid the groundwork for Saturday’s final and will they be involved this weekend? Below, we’ve picked the starting XVs the coaches would pick if they were basing their selection on the minutes a player has played in the PRO14.

LEINSTER

Most Watched

Privacy