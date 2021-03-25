The young stars and unsung heroes who got Leinster and Munster into final position

The Ireland stars are back in time for Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 final and most will play.

But, who are the players who have laid the groundwork for Saturday’s final and will they be involved this weekend? Below, we’ve picked the starting XVs the coaches would pick if they were basing their selection on the minutes a player has played in the PRO14.

LEINSTER

15 – Jimmy O’Brien

Matches: 12, Minutes: 703

Has added a play-making dimension from full-back and at outside centre. Hugo Keenan’s return may squeeze him out at No 15, but he’s a live option at No 13 in Garry Ringrose’s absence. His versatility is an asset for a bench spot.

14 – Cian Kelleher

Matches: 9, Minutes: 708

Rumoured to be on the way out at the end of this season despite his six tries. With Jordan Larmour and James Lowe back, he’s unlikely to feature.

13 – Rory O’Loughlin

Matches: 8, Minutes: 597

A tough defender and strong runner, he’s versatile, and, at 27, has plenty of experience. Probably the most like-for-like replacement for Ringrose.

12 – Ciarán Frawley

Matches: 6, Minutes 384

The Skerries native had been impressive at inside centre before a shoulder injury disrupted his run. Could play at No 12 if Leinster fancy moving Henshaw out one.

11 - Dave Kearney

Matches: 13, Minutes: 1,024

Unlucky not to be in the Ireland shake-up, he’s played the most PRO14 minutes for Leinster, scoring eight tries and topping the charts for clean breaks and metres run. Surely starts.

10 – Harry Byrne

Matches: 10, Minutes: 682

Has availed of Johnny Sexton and his brother Ross’s call-ups to build a good body of experience. The odd error, but he’s a real threat and has an outside chance of being involved.

9 – Luke McGrath (capt)

Matches: 12, Minutes: 881

Arguably the best scrum-half in Ireland on form, he is almost certain to start opposite Conor Murray and has a point to prove.

1 – Peter Dooley

Matches: 12, Minutes: 634

A really strong season from the Birr native who will now hope to keep Ed Byrne out as Cian Healy returns.

2 – James Tracy

Matches: 12, Minutes: 565

Probably his finest run of form since he was capped in 2017, Tracy has scored five tries but with Rónan Kelleher back he’s in a battle.

3 – Michael Bent

Matches: 13, Minutes: 669

Mr Consistent, Bent has been key to Leinster’s season with Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter away. May miss out, but has played his part.

4 – Scott Fardy

Matches 12, Minutes: 586

The former Wallaby may not be the force of old, but he drives standards when the Ireland contingent are away. Likely to be in the 23 this weekend.

5 – Ross Molony

Matches: 14, Minutes: 746

A squad stalwart, Molony is a real favourite of Leo Cullen’s but he is often squeezed out for the biggest games and may be again.

6 – Josh Murphy

Matches: 11, Minutes: 660

Murphy’s size and power are real assets, particularly when the internationals are away. Seems unlikely to be involved this weekend however.

7 – Scott Penny

Matches: 11, Minutes: 771

Joint top try-scorer in the PRO14 with Connacht’s Alex Wootton, Penny looks ready to take the next step. A powerful carrier and a nuisance at the ruck, he must be close to the 23 this week.

8 - Rhys Ruddock

Matches: 10, Minutes: 662

The only member of the Ireland squad in this XV, Ruddock is in the shape of his life and is a leader for this Leinster team. Likely to start.

MUNSTER

15 - Mike Haley

Matches: 12, Minutes: 932

No Munster player has amassed more PRO14 minutes, Haley’s magic against Connacht provided the spark for booking their final spot. Almost certain to start.

14 - Calvin Nash

Matches: 7, Minutes: 555

Limerick man who recently signed a new deal and has impressed when involved, but with Keith Earls back Nash seems unlikely to hold his spot.

13 - Damian De Allende

Matches: 13, Minutes: 861

The Springbok’s attacking class has been in evidence all through Munster’s campaign. Nailed on to start and his battle with Henshaw will be a show-stopper.

12 - Rory Scannell

Matches: 14, Minutes: 793

De Allende’s arrival put it up to the Cork man, but he’s been consistent as ever and has raised his game. Vying for a bench spot this week.

11 - Shane Daly

Matches: 7, Minutes: 528

His PRO14 form earned him an Ireland cap in November, but he couldn’t force his way in during the Six Nations. In a battle with Earls and Andrew Conway for Saturday.

10 - JJ Hanrahan

Matches: 13, Minutes: 686

The Kerry man has held the fort well during Joey Carbery’s absence, but is likely to leave at the end of the season. May have to be content with a place among the replacements.

9 - Craig Casey

Matches: 11, Minutes: 647

The Shannon youngster (21) has been an outstanding addition and is pushing Conor Murray. Should provide impact off the bench this week.

1 - James Cronin

Matches: 12, Minutes 654

Although he conceded 18 penalties in 12 matches, Cronin’s physicality is key to the Munster tight-five. With Dave Kilcoyne a doubt, he’s likely to start.

2 - Kevin O’Byrne

Matches: 12, Minutes: 477

Reliable out of touch and a good passer of the ball, O’Byrne is a cult hero in the Munster front-row. Was missed against Leinster in January, must be in the mix.

3 - Stephen Archer

Matches: 12, Minutes: 559

The dependable Corkman is a good scrummager with an underrated set of hands. Normally starts these games, with John Ryan a solid alternative.

4 - Billy Holland

Matches: 12, Minutes: 748

In the last leg of a stellar career, Holland’s minutes have been boosted by RG Snyman’s injury but he hasn’t let Munster down. Likely to be in the 23.

5 - Jean Kleyn

Matches: 11, Minutes 615

No longer in the Ireland picture after his World Cup selection, Kleyn’s power is central to Munster’s pack and he will be key against Leinster.

6 - Fineen Wycherley

Matches: 13, Minutes: 657

Currently injured, the West Cork man has been a strong performer in the second-row and back-row this year.

7 – Jack O’Donoghue

Matches: 14, Minutes: 919

Consistently good for Munster all season but likely to have to settle for a bench spot this week with CJ Stander, Peter O’Mahony and Gavin Coombes the first-choice combination.

8 – Gavin Coombes

Matches: 14, Minutes: 808

One of the finds of the season, powerful back-row Coombes is primed to be Stander’s successor at Munster and should start this weekend.