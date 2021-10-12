The return of Bundee Aki gives Connacht a lift ahead of Munster interpro derby

Connacht will be able to call on the services of Lion Bundee Aki for Saturday night's first interprovincial clash of the season against Munster at Thomond Park.

The Ireland centre sat out part of pre-season with a neck injury but has been training in recent weeks and is fully involved this week.

The timing is good for head coach Andy Friend who has lost Tom Farrell to a shoulder injury that could require surgery.

Kieran Marmion is a doubt for Saturday's game, while Oisín Dowling is ruled out with a facial injury.

Winger Alex Wootton, flanker Eoghan Masterson and prop Sam Illo are all available.

Connacht have won one of their three games so far this season and senior coach Pete Wilkins says Aki is adjusting to the team's new style as he prepares to play for the first time since he played for the Lions in their final Test defeat to South Africa in August.

"Bundee’s specific role over the past few weeks was to get up to speed with the way we are trying to play in attack and defence," Wilkins said.

"Obviously, there are way more changes to the way we are attacking, so it has been him getting up to speed with that.

"There have been different avenues to that, there has been work off-field, one-on-one meetings with us as coaches. Obviously, he has had catch-ups with the players, with the leadership groups and he has been able to be on the grass at training in the past few weeks, observing and then training with the group.

"So he has had a really nice layer of introductions to what we are trying to do."

Connacht won on their last visit to Thomond Park in the Rainbow Cup last season and Wilkins reckons they know what it takes against an in-form Munster.

And Aki is at the heart of that.

"You win inter-pros by being relentless, by doing enough of the good stuff enough of the time, so I think Bundee’s understanding of how we are playing is not the finished product, but he’s well on the road but not the finished product," he said.

"I’m just excited about seeing him get the opportunity on the field. You know what he’s like, he wants to be out there contributing from a personal point of view, but also for the team cause.

"The way we are playing gives him that little bit more freedom to that, to express himself, and also for him to feed off the opportunity of other attackers around him.

"I think the way we are playing will suit him. He’s enjoying training and the details that go into that. It’s enormously exciting for him and it’s great for us."

With the change to the European qualification in the URC this season, Connacht must target these derbies if they are to gain access to the Heineken Champions Cup next season.

"There is added pressure because we are going in one (win) and two (losses) and you’d love to be three and zero," Wilkins said.

"At the same time most people would expect a Munster win at home and there is pressure on them from that respect.

"The thing for us is that we won there before and won more than once. I think a lot of our players who were in our team meeting this morning were part of those wins and know what it takes to win there.

"When we have been successful there before we have had our emotional pitch right during the week and you could see that again from the beginning of this week. You see a narrowing of that focus with Munster on the horizon. Already I have seen we are in the right place."