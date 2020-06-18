| 14.4°C Dublin

The restart, the risks and an expanded European Cup - what PRO14 announcement means for Irish rugby

The PRO14 is set to resume on August 22. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

The shape of rugby’s resumption became a little bit clearer as the Guinness PRO14 announced the dates on which it intends to complete the 2019/20 season and begin the 2020/21 campaign.

If they pull it off, it will be quite the achievement given the competition spans hemispheres, continents and six separate public-health jurisdictions.

The PRO14 is the first to move on the resumption, but by the end of June the plans for other tournaments should be clearer as the return of rugby in this part of the world edges closer.