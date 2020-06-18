The restart, the risks and an expanded European Cup - what PRO14 announcement means for Irish rugby

The shape of rugby’s resumption became a little bit clearer as the Guinness PRO14 announced the dates on which it intends to complete the 2019/20 season and begin the 2020/21 campaign.

If they pull it off, it will be quite the achievement given the competition spans hemispheres, continents and six separate public-health jurisdictions.

The PRO14 is the first to move on the resumption, but by the end of June the plans for other tournaments should be clearer as the return of rugby in this part of the world edges closer.

Announcing the dates is the first step, but there is still work to do before the games are played.

What’s happening?

The PRO14 have confirmed that it will return on the weekend of August 22, with two rounds of derbies before the semi-finals take place on September 5 and the final on September 12. The 2020/21 season is provisionally set to kick off on October 2.

Where does that leave my team?

It’s expected that Leinster will play Munster and Ulster will take on Connacht on the weekend of August 22. A week later, Munster face Connacht and Ulster face Leinster.

With the unplayed games declared nil-all draws, Leinster will top Conference A and have a home semi-final. Ulster will finish second and be away for their semi-final. Munster need three points from the derby games to reach a semi-final, but they’ll be targeting top spot in Conference B as they sit just two points behind Edinburgh.

Connacht won’t make the play-offs but look set to qualify for an expanded Heineken Champions Cup, with the European positions decided on the table as it stands now after 13 matches.

An expanded Champions Cup?

There’s a long way to go before next season is sorted, but the most likely scenario will see the Champions Cup expanded to 24 teams, divided into eight groups of three. This is because the French season was abandoned with some big names currently outside the qualification positions.

What about Europe this season?

Dates for the outstanding European knockout games remain unconfirmed. However, it is understood that the current plan is for the quarter-finals to be played on the weekend of September 19, with the semi-finals a week later. The final is provisionally planned for Marseille on October 17.

And Ireland?

World Rugby are working on getting the internationals played in October, November and, potentially, December. It looks likely that Ireland will play Italy on October 24, with the final round of Six Nations games, including France v Ireland, taking place a week later on October 31.

With the governing body understood to be looking to put in place a whopping seven-week international window, the rest of the fixtures will be dependent on travel restrictions being lifted.

Currently, the plan is to play South Africa, Australia and Japan on November 7, 14 and 21 but that could change. In an ideal world, the IRFU would look to fulfil their obligation to Australia and play the two Tests Down Under, which were originally scheduled for July.

What’s the risks?

There are plenty. One positive test in a squad could derail the whole plan altogether, while international travel restrictions and quarantine rules will be a huge factor. A second wave could have devastating consequences.

The PRO14 final could be the first hurdle if Edinburgh are down to come to Dublin and are faced with a 14-day isolation period.

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne has said sports teams may be given exemptions, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Given so many rugby matches require cross-border travel, a lot has to go right for them to pull off this fixture list.

It also remains to be seen if some fans will be allowed to attend, which again will be complicated by cross-border travel.

If the two-metre distancing remains in place, the Aviva Stadium will be limited to a capacity of 8,400, but organisers will be desperate to open their turnstiles and recoup lost revenue.