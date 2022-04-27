The Left Wing: The South African surge, URC on the up and the refereeing problem

Makozole Mapimpi of Cell C Sharks runs out before the United Rugby Championship match against Leinster. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by South African rugby journalist AP Cronje to discuss the resurgence of the South African teams in the URC.

The Bulls, Lions, Stormers and Sharks are a combined 18-2 at home against the rest of the competition, which is a complete turnaround to how they started the competition away from home.

AP gives the lads the lowdown on the four South African franchises and says that enthusiasm is building for the tournament among the fans down there.

The Springboks potentially joining the Six Nations, Leinster's defeat to the Sharks and Munster's win over Ulster are all up for discussion too.

Don’t forget to listen to the Left Wing Extra on Thursday when Sinéad Kissane previews Ireland’s final game in the Women’s Six Nations at home to Scotland with Cliodhna Moloney and Cian Tracey.

