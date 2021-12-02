Testing times for Munster as Champions Cup chaos looms

Munster coach Johann van Graan at Dublin Airport after arriving home from their trip to South Africa. Photo: Mark Condron

Munster are pressing ahead with their preparations for next week's Heineken Champions Cup opener against Wasps after 34 players and staff arrived home to Ireland following their South African nightmare.

Although Munster had hoped to undertake their mandatory 10-day isolation in a hotel with sufficient training facilities, that does not appear to have come to pass, as the province reiterated that the squad will be based at their “own locations.”

Among the group who landed in Dublin yesterday evening was head coach Johann van Graan, his assistants Stephen Larkham and JP Ferreira, as well as Ireland internationals John Ryan and Shane Daly.

14 players and staff were forced to remain in Cape Town, as they must complete their isolation period before being allowed to fly home.

Read More

With the flight from Cape Town, which travelled via Amsterdam, having arrived on time, Munster were set to begin their quarantine immediately.

In theory at least, that would mean, those who test negative for Covid upon completion would be available for the European clash in Coventry on Sunday week.

Munster will carefully monitor how their players cope over the coming 10 days, but for now, they may not rule anyone out of selection.

Player welfare will remain paramount as there could be all sorts of potential issues in asking players, many of whom won't have played a competitive game for seven weeks, to go straight into an intense Champions Cup clash.

The province's Academy manager Ian Costello continues to oversee training at Munster's high performance centre, which has included a mix of internationals, Academy, as well as young players from the NTS (National Talent Squad) and PTS (Provincial Talent Squad).

Champions Cup organisers are monitoring the situation closely, but as things stand, it seems unlikely that Munster will be permitted to register a raft of loan players for the Wasps game.

Instead, the likelihood is that the match-day squad for next week's showdown will comprise of those who are currently training in Limerick, and perhaps a handful of the players who have just entered quarantine.

Everyone concerned will be kept up-to-date virtually in terms of team meetings and the tactics Costello has been working on in recent days.

Munster will be comforted by the fact that Costello has a deep knowledge of Wasps, having only just ended his three-year stint with the Premiership outfit last summer.

A vastly experienced and respected figure, the Kerry native is well-equipped to implement the game-plan along with van Graan and his backroom team, who will be able to offer their support remotely.

While the task facing Munster remains significant, even after the return home of 34 players and staff, Wasps have been inconsistent this season, losing five of their eight Premiership games.

The 14 individuals who were forced to remain in South Africa are thankfully said to be doing well in what are sure to be difficult circumstances.