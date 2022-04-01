Taming Bulls would be big lift for Ulster European bid – Kieran Treadwell

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland doesn't believe that the altitude when playing the Bulls will be an issue for his side in South Africa. Photo: Sportsfile

Ulster’s Kieran Treadwell believes signing off on the province’s mini-tour of South Africa with a win could provide invaluable momentum ahead of their massive two-legged Champions Cup tie with Toulouse.

Tomorrow’s clash with the Bulls in Pretoria is the side’s final game before facing the European champions on back-to-back Saturdays with a place in the last-eight at stake.

“It would be massive,” said the lock who made his international return after four years away during the recent Six Nations. “To get the momentum from that game if we win going into Toulouse would be massive.

“They’re a hard outfit, it’ll be a good test for us, and it would be great to get that confidence.”

Having lost to the Stormers in controversial circumstances last time out, a win would also be hugely valuable in the quest to secure home advantage through the United Rugby Championship play-offs.

Ulster are presently sandwiched between Leinster and Munster at the top of the standings.

The Bulls themselves have plenty to play for too and have won four in a row.

“It’s always tough to go away from home but this year they’ve that calibre of player in their squad that does make it a bit more competitive and a bit more enjoyable for everyone,” added Treadwell.

“It’s great competition to pit yourself against the best, to play against World Cup winners. It’s a massive test and experience that we have to walk towards.”

Meanwhile, head coach Dan McFarland doesn’t believe the South African altitude will offer a major obstacle. “I don’t see it as a difficulty,” said McFarland. “We’ve played at altitude a couple of times.

“Although the guys feel tired at the end of a game, relative to the opposition I have never looked at us and thought that we are more tired than them.

“We’ve an excellent athletic performance programme. We are in Pretoria for the whole week. You can’t say at that time you will be acclimatised to playing at altitude but we will know what to expect. Will it be tough? Yes, 100pc. Will we be equipped to tough it out? Absolutely.”