Taking Tommy Bowe route: Shea O’Brien has put pen to paper on a one-year Ulster development contract

Dan McFarland is excited about what Shea O'Brien can bring to the table. Photo: Inpho

Newry-born Shea O’Brien has put pen to paper on a one-year development contract that will see him join up with the Ulstermen this summer as he seeks to follow in Tommy Bowe’s footsteps by switching from GAA to rugby.

The 22-year-old full-back, who claimed the player of the match award whilst helping City of Armagh to secure victory in the Bank of Ireland Senior Cup in March 2020, is no stranger to awards, having also been named the 2019/20 Ken Goodall Club Player of the Year in the Ulster Rugby Domestic Rugby Awards.

With an impressive skill set gained through his involvement in the club game at City of Armagh RFC from Minis level through to competing in the AIL, as well as being a talented GAA footballer, O’Brien will be joining the senior men’s set-up this coming pre-season, alongside completing his medical degree at Queens University Belfast.

O’Brien’s development contract follows on from his starting role in Ulster’s development interpro fixtures versus Leinster and Munster last season, as well as putting in a try-scoring performance against Connacht Eagles.

“Shea exemplifies a player who has taken a less traditional route to being involved in the professional set-up at Ulster, “ says head coach Dan McFarland.

“He impressed in our development side last September, and I am excited for what he will bring to our squad next season as a result of being nurtured through club rugby in the province.”