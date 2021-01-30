Tadhg Furlong comes through unscathed as Leinster bag seven tries in bonus-point victory over Scarlets

Max OReilly of Leinster makes a break on the way to scoring his side's sixth try during the Guinness PRO14 match between Scarlets and Leinster at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli, Wales. Photo by Chris Fairweather/Sportsfile

Faced with the twin objectives of completing their overhaul of Ulster at the top of Conference A in the Guinness Pro14, and delivering Tadhg Furlong safe and sound to Ireland camp, Leinster ticked both boxes without breaking sweat. They had a bonus point sorted by half time.

For Scarlets the most ominous sign from those first 40 minutes where they were making twice as many tackles as the champions was the concession of a penalty try, for dropping a maul. That confirmed extra attention from referee Mike Adamson for the rest of the game.

It left the home side looking at their third straight defeat in the competition. A trip to Parc y Scarlets that is not attended by driving rain is a bonus in itself. It freed Leinster to play at a punishing pace. It must have been lung bursting for Furlong, but at least he was spared heavy defensive duty. Leo Cullen called his tight head ashore at half time, which was about 10 minutes earlier than you would have thought, but seemingly there was no issue.

That allowed Tom Clarkson on for his fourth run off the bench this season. For an Academy prop to get half a game in circumstances like these is a luxury. Compared to Jamie Osborne however Clarkson is a veteran. Osborne made his debut off the bench early in the second half. Both featured prominently in the pressure Leinster exerted to pick up their fifth try, with captain Luke McGrath diving over unopposed after the forwards had cleared the path of any red shirts. It was clinical stuff.

There was a clatter of contenders for man of the match. Captain Luke McGrath was excellent, aided by a back row that dominated their opponents. Ross Molony too had a fine game in a front five going forward all night. Jack Conan got the gong.

From the early minutes of the contest Scarlets were in trouble. Leinster’s maul was working well, their speed of delivery at the breakdown was first class, and both McGrath and Harry Byrne were in the groove.

So was Ciarán Frawley at inside centre. He probably didn’t get his hands on the ball as a second playmaker as often as he would have liked for it’s a job he does very well.

The only interruption to the flow in the first 40 minutes was the gaping hole exploited by number eight Uzair Cassiem who made a try-scoring pass for Dane Blacker. Other than that it was mostly reverse gear for Glenn Delaney’s try. The coach has been getting in the neck recently for his team’s form, so the sight of Leinster coning around the corner was the last thing he needed. If in this competition teams budget for defeat with travelling to the RDS, and select accordingly, then sometimes it’s not much different at home, against Leinster’s second string.

The plan had been to set a pace too hot for Scarlets and it rarely dropped. Once Jack Conan had buried Sam Costelow with a charge off the back of the scrum Leinster were over for their first try, and they dominated every phase from there until the finish.

Cian Kelleher of Leinster scores his side's third try during the Guinness PRO14 match against Scarlets at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli, Wales. Photo by Gareth Everitt/Sportsfile

James Tracy and Cian Kelleher kept things moving, on top of the penalty try which also robbed Scarlets of Cassiem for 10 minutes. Not much changed in the second half, with the away side keeping up pace and pressure. McGrath’s try was a perfect example of them being prepared to grunt their way over rather than trying to get too much width on their game.

That came as the game wore on, with Academy players Max O’Reilly and David Hawkshaw getting on the scoresheet with well taken tries. Through it all Conan at number eight had been very good. It’s easy to forget him, with the emergence Caelan Doris, but Conan is a top quality player. It gives extra comfort for Andy Farrell in an area where he is already well served. For now, getting Tadhg Furlong back, fit and well, is a good night’s work.

Scorers:

Scarlets: D Blacker, W Homer try each; A O’Brien try, con; S Costelow 2 pens, con

Leinster : D Leavy, J Tracy, C Kelleher, L McGrath, M O’Reilly, D Hawkshaw try each; pen try; H Byrne 7 cons, pen

TEAMS -

Scarlets - J McNicholl; T Prydie, T Morgan, S Hughes (capt), R Conbeer (P Asquith 67); S Costelow (A O’Brien 66), D Blacker (T Homer 61); P Price (K Mathias 61), M Jones (T Davies 66), J Sebastian (W Kruger 66), N Jones, S Lousi (C Tuipolotu 66), B Thomson, U Casseim (yc 36-46), D Davis (T Ratuva 56)

Reps - T Davies, K Mathias, W Kruger, T Ratuva, C Tuipolotu, W Homer, A O’Brien, P Asquith

Leinster - M O’Reilly; C Kelleher, L Turner (J Osborne 45), C Frawley (D Hawkshaw 72), D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath (capt) (H O’Sullivan 71); P Dooley (E Byrne 56), J Tracy (S Cronin 56), T Furlong (T Clarkson ht), R Molony, R Baird, J Murphy, J Conan (J Dune 61), D Leavy (S Fardy 77)

Reps - S Cronin, E Byrne, T Clarkson, J Dunne, S Fardy, H O’Sullivan, D Hawshaw, J Osborne

Referee - M Adamson (Scotland)

