Tadhg Furlong back for Leinster as Connacht shuffle deck for derby

TADHG FURLONG starts his first game of the season for Leinster against Connacht tomorrow night as both Leo Cullen and Andy Friend make changes for the Sportsground clash.

The Ireland tighthead prop has sat out his side’s four bonus point wins to date, but his return is part of a reshuffle that sees Garry Ringrose named captain after winning the man of the match award off the bench against the Sharks last weekend.

As well as Furlong’s return, the sight of Ciarán Frawley on the bench is a relief to Leinster after he missed two weeks with injury, while Caelan Doris is back at blindside flanker after his recent head injury stand-down.

Jimmy O’Brien is named at full-back, with Liam Turner and Rob Russell on the wings and Ringrose is partnered by Charlie Ngatai in midfield.

With Johnny Sexton taking a week off ahead of Leinster’s clash with Munster, Ross Byrne is named at out-half alongside Cormac Foley who impressed off the bench last week.

Up front, Leinster have Ed Byrne, Dan Sheehan and Furlong in the front-row, with Jason Jenkins taking a break to allow James Ryan make his first start of the season alongside Ross Molony as Doris joins Josh van der Flier and fit-again Jack Conan in the back-row.

Joe McCarthy is the only member of the Emerging Ireland squad included on a strong bench.

Connacht, meanwhile, have selected former Leinster forwards Peter Dooley and Josh Murphy in their pack after they made a big impact off the bench last week against Munster.

Dooley joins Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham in a front-row that will hope to impose itself as it did last week, while Niall Murray partners Gavin Thornbury in the second-row as Oisin Dowling drops to the bench.

Murphy replaces Conor Oliver as Paul Boyle comes in for Jarrad Butler in the back-row, with the backline unchanged from the one that played so well against Munster.

Caolin Blade is fit enough to take his place among the replacements.

Connacht lost four games to Leinster last season and this fixture rounds of a difficult start to the season for Friend’s men and the Australian wants last week’s win to be a catalyst for the next few weeks.

“Last Fridays victory over Munster saw a much improved overall performance by us that is far more aligned to what we know we’re capable of as a team,” he said.

"We now have to use that as a springboard for the rest of the season, and tomorrow is another brilliant opportunity to test ourselves against some of the best in Europe.

"The atmosphere at The Sportsground last week was incredible and I know that our supporters will give us the same again and more tomorrow night.”

Connacht v Leinster, The Sportsground, 7.35; LIVE RTÉ, Premier Sports

CONNACHT: Conor Fitzgerald, John Porch, Byron Ralston, David Hawkshaw, Mack Hansen, Jack Carty (CAPT), Colm Reilly, Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Niall Murray, Gavin Thornbury, Josh Murphy, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Paul Boyle. Replacements: Grant Stewart, Denis Buckley, Jack Aungier, Oisín Dowling, Conor Oliver, Caolin Blade, Tom Daly, Ciaran Booth

LEINSTER: Jimmy O'Brien, Liam Turner, Garry Ringrose (CAPT), Charlie Ngatai, Rob Russell, Ross Byrne, Cormac Foley, Ed Byrne, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, James Ryan, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan. Replacements: John McKee, Andrew Porter, Michael Ala'alatoa, Joe McCarthy, Martin Moloney, Nick McCarthy, Ciarán Frawley, Robbie Henshaw