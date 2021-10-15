Leo Cullen has called on the big guns for tomorrow's visit of the Scarlets to the RDS, as Tadhg Furlong and Jack Conan return to the starting line-up.

The Lions duo haven't played since they toured South Africa last summer, and they are part of a very strong Leinster team that hosts the Scarlets.

Fresh off his man-of-the-match performance off the bench last week, captain Johnny Sexton is restored to what is a rejigged back-line that includes Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half.

Hugo Keenan and James Lowe return to the back-three alongside Jordan Larmour, who keeps his place, as does Ciaran Frawley, who partners Garry Ringrose in midfield.

Leinster supporters will get a first glimpse of what is expected to be their new first-choice front-row of Andrew Porter at loosehead, along with Ronan Kelleher and Furlong.

Cian Healy will have something to say about that, however, and it is interesting to see the veteran prop revert to loosehead cover on the bench.

James Ryan and Ross Molony start in the second-row, with Caelan Doris back after his recent lay-off to make up the back-row with the in-form Josh van der Flier and Conan.

Dan Sheehan and Michael Ala'alatoa provide front-row cover from the bench along with Healy, while Ryan Baird and Rhys Ruddock are also among the replacements.

Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne and Jimmy O'Brien are the substitute backs, as Leinster look to heap more misery on the Scarlets following their drubbing at the hands of Munster last weekend.

Leinster – H Keenan, J Larmour, G Ringrose, C Frawley, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong; R Molony, J Ryan; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan. Reps: D Sheehan, C Healy, M Ala'alatoa, R Baird, R Ruddock, L McGrath, R Byrne, J O'Brien.

