Tadhg Beirne emerges as November series doubt for Ireland with Munster counting cost of Bulls win

Andy Farrell's second-row stocks could be hit further after Tadhg Beirne was sent for scans on his injured groin.

Iain Henderson (knee) has yet to play this season, while James Ryan (knee), Kieran Treadwell (chest) and Ryan Baird (brain) are all currently sidelined, meaning Joe McCarthy is the only lock from the summer tour currently fit.

Munster have not yet ruled Beirne out of Saturday's meeting with Leinster, with Craig Casey (groin) and Edwin Edogbo (calf) also off for scans after impressing in Graham Rowntree's side's win over the Bulls last weekend.

Tighthead will be an issue for the visitors, with Roman Salanoa following the concussion return to play protocols and Stephen Archer set for scans on his ankle.

Calvin Nash is another casualty, with the winger a doubt after coming off at half-time with a calf issue.

Patrick Campbell has recovered from illness, but Antoine Frisch has a calf injury and joins a long injury list, alongside RG Snyman (knee), Jack Daly (knee), Alex Kendellen (head), Paddy Kelly (head), Keith Earls (thigh), Andrew Conway (knee), Simon Zebo (calf) and Fineen Wycherley (shoulder) who are all out this week.