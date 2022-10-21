Superb Mack Hansen bags brace to get Connacht motoring again

Niall Murray of Connacht is congratulated by team mate Conor Oliver after scoring their side's first try during the United Rugby Championship match at The Sportsground. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Mack Hansen will head into Irish camp on the back of two brilliant tries to get Connacht’s season up and running with a bonus-point win at the Sportsground.

The Irish winger was the outstanding figure as he provided the spark for Andy Friend’s men to see off a Scarlets side who only trailed by five points having played against the elements in the opening half.

Hansen was full of running and creativity throughout and he crowned a superb display with tries at the end of each half to give Connacht a huge boost after a difficult start to the season.

​Connacht, with the wind and rain behind them, led 16-11 at the break but their failure to convert quality scoring chances prevented them from being much further ahead after being on top for most of the half with 67 per cent possession.

They got a glorious start when lock Niall Murray charged down a clearance from Scarlets scrum-half Kieran Hardy on the ’22 and he raced through to touch down after just 27 seconds.

Jack Carty was unable to add the extras, one of three kicks he missed in the opening half, as Connacht continued to let points slip.

Scarlets out-half Sam Costelow, poised for his Wales debut next month after he was one of seven from the Llanelli club called into the squad this week, pulled back a good penalty from 40 metres into the teeth of the wind after five minutes.

Carty cancelled that from 42 metres before Scarlets, who lost Wales international Leigh Halfpenny to a hamstring injury in the captain’s run, struck after a game of kicking tennis in the difficult conditions.

Scarlets full-back Johnny McNicholl collected a kick from Hansen before countering from deep and his run set up centre Steff Evans to score in the right corner and tie the game 8-8 after 15 minutes.

Connacht built a lot of promising moves but lacked accuracy when it mattered most and did not punish Scarlets when they had the chance.

Carty and Costelow then exchanged penalties before Connacht finally got over.

They were gifted the opportunity when Scarlets scrum-half Hardy was pinged for a knock-on as he collected the ball at the base of a ruck and this time Connacht made the chance count after a penalty, with a superb pass from Carty putting Hansen in at the left corner when the Irish winger danced inside Corey Baldwin and Costelow to help his side lead 16-11 at the interval.

Connacht got on top after the restart but with a penalty advantage as they pressed forward, they were pinged back and lost Paul Boyle to a yellow card for a dangerous clear-out.

But Connacht didn’t relent while temporarily down a man and they extended their lead after 54 minutes after a penalty to the left corner from Carty was taken by Cian Prendergast, and from the drive replacement tighthead Jack Aungier, on the field just seconds, got the touchdown.

Carty was unable to convert from the left and Scarlets cut the gap to 21-14 when Rhys Patchell converted a penalty from 25 metres.

But Connacht re-established their 10-point lead going into the final quarter when David Hawkshaw took over kicking duties and landed a penalty from 35 metres. Patchell had a chance to get back into bonus-point territory 13 minutes from time but he was off target from 35 metres on the left.

Scarlets finished the contest with 13 players when No 8 Sione Kalamafoni was binned after 73 minutes as they conceded multiple penalties as Connacht drove at their line.

Referee Marius van der Westhuizen lost patience as Scarlets continued to concede penalties from the lineout in the right corner, and he awarded a penalty-try and binned flanker Dan Thomas to complete a miserable night for the Llanelli side.

Connacht finished in style when Hansen chased and hacked on a grubber from Carty to beat Patchell to the touchdown, much to the delight of the Connacht fans in the crowd of 4,100.

Connacht – T O’Halloran (A Wootton 69); J Porch, B Ralston (C Forde 65), D Hawkshaw, M Hansen; J Carty (capt), K Marmion (C Reilly 55); D Buckley (J Duggan 65), D Heffernan (D Tierney-Martin 55), F Bealham (J Aungier 52); N Murray, L Fifita (O Dowling 52); C Prendergast, C Oliver, P Boyle (J Butler 60).

Scarlets – J McNicholl; C Baldwin, S Evans, J Davies (capt), R Conbeer; S Costelow (R Patchell 52), K Hardy (D Blacker 50); S Thomas (K Mathias 65), K Owens (R Elias 53), H O’Connor (W John 65); J Price (M Jones 53), T Price; J Macleod, D Thomas, S Kalamafoni.

Ref – M van der Westhuizen (South Africa)