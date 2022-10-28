Struggling Munster raid Wasps again as injury crisis deepens

Munster have again sought to address their injury crisis by taking advantage of troubled Wasps’ fire sale by snapping up lock Kris Robinson on a short-term deal.

This was after another devastating morning of announcements from both sides of the hemisphere concerning the club’s current roster of second-rows.

At home, Tom Ahern and Jean Kleyn were confirmed as absentees for the league strugglers while their former head coach and current South African boss, Rassie Erasmus, speculated that expensive signing and long-term casualty RG Snyman may not even make the World Cup next year.

There was disappointment for Kleyn and Ahern following scan results for respective rib and shoulder injuries sustained against Leinster last weekend.

Kleyn will be unavailable for the next number of weeks while Ahern is due to meet with a specialist next week.

The duo join Fineen Wycherley (shoulder), RG Snyman (knee) and the uncapped Paddy Kelly (head) on the unavailable list, while Tadhg Beirne is with the Ireland squad as Graham Rowntree’s league strugglers welcome Ulster to Thomond Park tomorrow.

Snyman has been sidelined for over a year after re-rupturing an ACL injury and his recovery has suffered another recent stumbling block.

“We’ve always been waiting for RG,” said Erasmus at a Springboks press conference today. “We all know what a freak athlete he is and what he can do for the Boks.

“The last time RG played for us was at the 2019 World Cup. He has been in camp with us and spent a week or two with us last summer, just to get up to speed with the way we do things, but then he gets another setback.

“At some stage, we have to start wondering if RG will make it to the World Cup.

“If we left it until after this end-of-year tour, we would be taking a big risk by not making sure there’s a third or fourth front lock. I think Jason Jenkins is someone who will give us some of those answers when we play these six games on tour.”

Ironically, Jenkins was another South African lock who spent most of his time on the treatment table when with Munster, before becoming an influential early season presence for Leinster since his summer interprovincial switch.

Snyman joined Munster in 2020 but just minutes into a debut against Leinster, he ruptured his ACL.

Since then, the 27-year-old suffered a setback in that recovery, a firepit accident and then a re-ruptured ACL in his third appearance back for the province 13 months ago.

Despite his inactivity, cash-strapped Munster handed the stricken player a two-year contract extension earlier this season

Scot Robinson, 27, was playing with Wasps earlier this season after making the move from Glasgow Warriors where he had been playing since 2017. The second row will link up with the province this weekend.

Munster already raided Wasps earlier this week to repatriate a former prop John Ryan, who had once been deemed surplus to requirements.

